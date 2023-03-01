5 spring markets to check out in Dublin over March

Wholesome weekend activity sorted.

While it still feels like the middle of winter, spring has sprung and with it so has the desire to make the weekends as wholesome as possible. March is always jammers, mostly down to St. Patrick's Day festivities, and if you're looking for a fun activity for the banker, or just want to make the most of what we expect to be warmer weather (please) then one of these Dublin markets maybe just be the thing.

Green Flea

Location: The Digital Hub, Thomas Street

We Love Markets are making a return this month, and they're going for a Paddy's Day theme, naturally. The Green Flea promises "fun, food and fashion", with a major focus on sustainability and pre loved items. It takes place on Saturday 18th March, a wholesome activity after your crazy Paddy's Day plans on the 17th, running between 11am and 4pm.

Definitely one to check out this month.

Super excited to see the return of We Love Markets at The Digital Hub from Saturday 18th March and continuing monthly. First up it’s a St Patrick’s Day-inspired Green Flea, with fun, food and fashion aplenty to enjoy as well. 11am-4pm. #WeLoveTheLiberties pic.twitter.com/Ni5u6mAB4o — The Liberties Dublin (@libertiesdublin) February 15, 2023

Bushy Park Market

Location: Terenure

Advertisement

After a cold couple of months, Bushy Park Market is back, braving the chill to bring us their array of delicious food stalls every Saturday, starting from the 4th March.

You can expect all their regular heavy hitters, including hot food and artisan produce. My personal fave food stall is Golden Brown who do gourmet grilled sambos with the exact amount of cheese and toastie-ness.

Me Auld Flower

Location: Dublin's Fruit and Veg Market, Mary's Lane

If you're already preparing your Paddy's Day plans, we think you better add this new food and drink market to your list of potential activities. Based in Dublin's historic wholesale fruit, vegetable and flower market, this new Paddy's event is run by the same people as summer's Big Grill Festival and runs from the 16th - 19th March.

There'll be food and drinks stalls, live music and entertainment, as well as wacky activities to get involved in like an onion-eating contest.

You will need to buy tickets for this one; book yours HERE.

Advertisement

The Green Door Market

Location: Bluebell

While we're all praying for nicer weather, if February is anything to go by, we could be in for more wind and rain this month which makes walking around an outdoor market less than desirable.

Luckily The Green Door Market, which runs Wednesday to Sunday in Bluebell, Dublin 12, is indoors, and you'll find an extensive range of organic fruit and veg, fish, cheese, smoked meats, pantry products, and more when you visit.

The Blackrock Market

Location: Blackrock

Known as Dublin's oldest market, Blackrock Market was established in 1986. Its aim is to support local business and it hosts over 30 stalls, ranging from antiques, bric-a-brac, clothing, home furnishing, electronics, to food stalls, cafés and even a Michelin star restaurant.

Advertisement

My top recommendation has to be Shaka Poké when it comes to food; hands down the best poké bowl you will get in Dublin.

Honourable Mention:

Djouce Market

Location: Wicklow

You'll have to leave Dublin for this one, but Djouce Market at The Turquoise café is relaunching on March 5th.

As with all great markets, you can expect to see handcrafted goods, art, fresh food and produce, jewellery, and much more. This is a dog-friendly market, so make a day out of your visit, and maybe do a bit of a hike up Djouce Mountain after if you're up for it.

Header images via Instagram/blackrockmarket & /bushyparkmarket

Advertisement

READ ON: Nike to take over old BT2 space in Dundrum Town Centre