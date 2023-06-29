5 ways to ring in the 4th July in Dublin

There may be no firework displays, but there's lots of nice food to having.

Let's be real for a moment. Tuesdays are the worst day of the week. That Monday motivation has all but completely disappeared, yet you haven't made it to the sweet hill of hump day before the quick descent into weekend plans. One day has to be the worst, and undoubtedly it is Tuesday.

However, this Tuesday happens to be 4th July, and whether you're an American in Dublin looking to celebrate, or are just looking for a reason to have some good food and go for a post-work tipple, we have some spots ringing in the American holiday in shtyle.

Firebyrd

Location: Ranelagh

For the week that's in it, American Hot Chicken Restaurant Firebyrd have a deal of wings, fries, and a drink (either soda or a bottle of beer) for €15 for those looking to dine-in. The deal kicks off on July 3rd and runs until the 10th for anyone interested.

J.T. Pim's Tasting Nights

Location: South Great George's Street

For American Independence Day, JT Pim's are hosting a very special edition of their blind tasting event, to determine who does spirits better; Ireland or America.

Included in your ticket is a pint of beer of your choice, tasting samples, and a cocktail. Book yours for €20pp.

The Bald Eagle

Location: Phibsborough

The Bald Eagle are putting together an All-American Food menu for the first time this 4th July. This menu will be available from the 3rd July until the 9th July, from midday till 10pm, so you can ring in Independence Day whether you're American or not.

Odeon BBQ

Location: Harcourt Street

The Odeon are hosting their annual 4th July barbecue on Tuesday, with a pint and either a burger or hot dog going for €19.95. Whether you're passing by on your commute home from work, or were planning on a mid-week tipple, why not pop in for the 4th July festivities.

Eddie Rockets

Multiple Locations

There's no shortage of American themed restaurants in Dublin, so an easy way to celebrate 4th July is to simply dine at one of these spots, but our top choice has to be Eddie Rockets. For that American diner experience, there's nowhere better in the country in our opinion.

Get yourself a burger, some onion rings, maybe a shake, and you're sorted.

