6 fun activities to enjoy in Dublin this winter

There's a lot happening in Dublin this time of year. Christmas has arrived (more than a month early, but we're not complaining) and there's been an influx of events and activities to attend in its wake. Here's some of our top suggestions for you!

1. Festive Afternoon Tea, Old Music Shop Restaurant

For most of December, the Old Music Shop restaurant on Frederick Street is hosting a festive afternoon tea. There's something incredibly quaint about enjoying tiny sandwiches and sipping tea, and we're here for it. Get onto Open Table to book a spot.

2. K2 Alpacas, Wicklow

Travel a little out of Dublin to this alpaca farm and spend a few hours with these adorable animals. I mean, just look at them! They have little Santa hats on and everything...

3. Xmas Disco, Sugar Club

Tickets for this disco event go on sale today the 16th November, and you do not want to miss out on it! If you just love a bit of a boogie and a sing along, then The Sugar Club is the place to be. The event takes places on the 16th December.

4. Wild Lights, Dublin Zoo

It's back again this year, and as pretty as ever! This event is hugely popular in Dublin, so book so if you don't want to miss out!

5. Quirk Market, Parliament Street

This event takes place on the 19th December, only days ahead of Christmas. It's a queer market for creators, artists, and entrepreneurs, and it aims to be a space where everyone can feel included and safe. The market will sell art and other products in an effort to support smaller businesses. If you're looking for Christmas gifts you can't get anywhere else, why not stop by Quirk on the 19th?

6. Remnants by Domino Whisker, Atelier Now

This Atelier Now event begins on Thursday and runs until the 4th December. The art gallery in Charlemont Square presents the Remnants exhibition by Domino Whisker. There's no booking required, so wander on by spontaneously, or plan an evening out to see the Irish artist's work.

Header image via Instagram/k2alpacas

