6 fun activities to enjoy in Dublin this winter

By Katy Thornton

November 16, 2021 at 10:11am

Share:
6 fun activities to enjoy in Dublin this winter

Time to get into the winter spirit!

There's a lot happening in Dublin this time of year. Christmas has arrived (more than a month early, but we're not complaining) and there's been an influx of events and activities to attend in its wake. Here's some of our top suggestions for you!

1. Festive Afternoon Tea, Old Music Shop Restaurant

For most of December, the Old Music Shop restaurant on Frederick Street is hosting a festive afternoon tea. There's something incredibly quaint about enjoying tiny sandwiches and sipping tea, and we're here for it. Get onto Open Table to book a spot.

2. K2 Alpacas, Wicklow

Travel a little out of Dublin to this alpaca farm and spend a few hours with these adorable animals. I mean, just look at them! They have little Santa hats on and everything...

3. Xmas Disco, Sugar Club

Tickets for this disco event go on sale today the 16th November, and you do not want to miss out on it! If you just love a bit of a boogie and a sing along, then The Sugar Club is the place to be. The event takes places on the 16th December.

4. Wild Lights, Dublin Zoo

It's back again this year, and as pretty as ever! This event is hugely popular in Dublin, so book so if you don't want to miss out!

5. Quirk Market, Parliament Street

This event takes place on the 19th December, only days ahead of Christmas. It's a queer market for creators, artists, and entrepreneurs, and it aims to be a space where everyone can feel included and safe. The market will sell art and other products in an effort to support smaller businesses. If you're looking for Christmas gifts you can't get anywhere else, why not stop by Quirk on the 19th?

6. Remnants by Domino Whisker, Atelier Now

This Atelier Now event begins on Thursday and runs until the 4th December. The art gallery in Charlemont Square presents the Remnants exhibition by Domino Whisker. There's no booking required, so wander on by spontaneously, or plan an evening out to see the Irish artist's work.

What event are you most excited about?

Header image via Instagram/k2alpacas

READ ON: One of Dublin's fave cafes is opening a new spot

Share:

Latest articles

One of Dublin's fave cafes is opening a new spot

This workshop will show you how to incorporate humour into public speaking

Mistletown 2021 has officially been cancelled

This Aston Quay spot is doing half price coffees for the remainder of November!

You may also love

Tickets are on sale for Mother's epic NYE Block Party

This sold out wreath making event in Stoneybatter has added a new date!

After a long hiatus, Xico is back and we cannot contain our excitement!

Ever wanted to go to a wine club? There's one on in Smithfield next week!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.