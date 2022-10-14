8 regular pub quizzes to check out in Dublin

Pub Quizzes in Dublin are plentiful but you'd want to be quite fortunate to stumble upon one without any prior research.

Suburban pub quizzes in Dublin have been a tradition for as long as anyone can remember but if you're new to an area or just passing through it can be hard to suss out when and where they take place.

Thankfully, we're here to guide you on some of the best regular pub quizzes in Dublin, on the outskirts of the city as well as right in the heart of town.

With most taking place on weeknights, a pub quiz is a perfect way to flex your brain muscles after a long day at work. Plus, you get the added bonus of enjoying a few drinks while taking part and who knows, you and your mates could even head home with a top prize.

Fingers on the buzzers and let's get started!

McGowan's

Location: Phibsborough

McGowan's pub has a Smartphone Quiz every Sunday for speed quizzing and prizes every Sunday at 8pm. Their quiz is then followed by a live DJ at 9pm.

All My Friends Pub

Location: Meath Street

Advertisement

Fionn Russell hosts a weekly pub night at All My Friends, kicking off at 7pm on Sundays. Best news of all; there's prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.

The Back Page

Location: Phibsborough

Quizness at The Back Page takes place on Friday and Saturday nights and is the perfect way for quiz fiends to kick off the weekend. If you're worried about not getting a seat, you can book ahead via this link.

If you're on the other side of town, The Back Page's southside cousin The Square Ball puts on Quizness on Thursdays. More information HERE.

The Woolshed

Location: Parnell Street

It gets underway at 9pm and the top prize is €50. There's also a jackpot that rolls over every week and when it eventually reaches the €250 mark, the team with the top score is guaranteed to scoop the cash. Can't go wrong!

Advertisement

There's a maximum of six people per team and you can find more information HERE.

Barbers Bar

Location: Grangegorman

If you find yourself in the D7 area, Barber's Bar is a great shout for a pub quiz. It's free to enter, max five people to a team, with four rounds, and a free round of drinks to be won.

McSorley's

Location: Ranelagh

McSorleys is probably one of my favourite places to go out in Dublin. The transition from pub to nightclub over the weekend makes it my ideal night out, and that they host a weekly pub quiz on Thursdays is just the icing on the cake. Plus there's a drinks voucher up for grabs for the winner.

MVP

Advertisement

Location: Clanbrassil Street Upper

Booking is essential for the Quiz and Bingo night at MVP on Fridays.

The Lighthouse

Location: Dún Laoghaire

Never a dull evening at The Lighthouse, it's no wonder they have a weekly quiz night on a Friday to get involved in.

You can book in for one of The Lighthouse's weekly quizzes HERE.

Header images via Instagram/mcsorleysranelagh & /the_back_page

READ ON: Bewley's opens for evening service, with small plates and cocktails