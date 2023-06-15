9 events to catch in Dublin this weekend, from a Barbie party to Woofstock

Let's pray this good weather continues for another cracking weekend in Dublin.
Dublin is absolutely jam-packed with events this weekend, everything from Dalkey Book Fest, to a summer flea market, to Taste of Dublin.
If your Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are seriously lacking in plans, and you want to change that, we've got you covered for some of the top events taking place in the city.
Friday
Barbie Dance Land
Button Factory, Temple Bar
C’mon Barbie let’s go party with Becky Hill at a pink-themed party in honour of the upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed movie. Expect hits from the 80s, 90s and 00s, a photo booth, a ton of pink decor, as well as merch!
Tickets cost €10pp and are available to purchase on Ticket Tailor.
Balloonastic Bloomsday: Humid Nightblue Fruit
Wynn's Hotel, Abbey Street
This Bloomsday event consists of performances and dramatised readings from Ulysses and other Joyce writings by Balloonatics, performed by Paul O'Hanrahan and Mark Wale. Towards the end of the night, the audience is also invited to participate by reading from Joyce's great novel.
Tickets cost €10pp.
Taste of Dublin
Iveagh Gardens
The ultimate foodie festival is back in the Iveagh Gardens, with a menu of top culinary talent, delish panels and some of the finest restaurants and food trucks in attendance.
Tickets start from €17.
Saturday
The Dublin Summer Flea Market
The Grand Social
Expect a huge mixture of sellers from fashion, art, crafts, handmade gifts, and more across four rooms on three floors in the Grand Social. Spread across three floors in the Grand Social, there’ll be something for everyone at the flea from sustainable fashion, art and homemade crafts.
Entry is free, although registering for a ticket will guarantee entry, and the markets takes place between 11am and 5pm.
Festa Junina
Wigwam
Grab yourself some traditional Brazilian food, have a bop and chance your arm at some games at this colourful celebration .
This event takes place from 8pm on Friday, 8pm on Saturday, and 6pm on Sunday, and tickets cost €5.
Stoneybatter Festival
Stoneybatter
Stoneybatter will be buzzing with sporting, environmental, culinary, literary, and music events across the weekend. Woofstock and PicklePalooza are just two incredible events you can head along to.
Sunday
Dublin Comedy Improv
Wicklow Street
Banish the Sunday scaries at the International Bar, with performances from the longest-running Improv troupe in Ireland that will have you in peals of laughter. Doors are at 7:30pm and tickets start from €10.29; you can secure yours on Eventbrite.
Dalkey Book Festival
Dalkey
Book festivals never sounded so fun, hear compelling conversations from some of the world’s brightest minds across the weekend. Keep your eye out for Tom Hanks, who will be in attendance.
Ticket prices vary depending on the event.
Woofstock
Stoneybatter
Witness the ultimate dog couture at the canine fashion show as part of the Stoneybatter street festival or attend the crowning of Stoneybatter’s top dog and cat. An event not to be missed, especially for the animal lovers among us. This event kicks off at 12:30pm.
Header image via Instagram / Stoneybatter Pop & / Taste of Dublin
