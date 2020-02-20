A 'Booze and Bricks' LEGO event is coming to Dublin

Who says adults can't play with LEGO? WEll, 'Booze and Bricks' doesn't anyway. And you know what, we agree. Why should it be that only kids can experience the absolute joy of playing with LEGO?

You'll probably be able to guess by the name what this event entails. You have a few drinks while building something from LEGO. Now that sounds like INSANE fun.

Taking place in Drop Dead Twice on Wednesday, May 22, you'll have the opportunity to release your inner seven-year-old as you build to create a LEGO masterpiece while you bop to 80s music. Honestly, this sounds like an epic high-camp experience and we are here for it.

Tickets for Booze and Bricks cost €19.49 and that includes a drink token for a glass of wine, a beer or a mineral.

Booze and Bricks organiser Ruairi Butler wrote on the event's Eventbrite page:

"Whether it's creating your own masterpiece from the LEGO bricks provided or choosing one of our sets to build (Batman car/Transformers/Harry Potter/War Machine/Optimus Prime) We can guarantee a fun and creative night all round."

If you're mad for all things Harry Potter, then we would recommend getting there early. There will be two Harry Potter Knight Buses to build on the night. They'll be available on a first-come, first-serve basis so make sure you're there on time to get your hands on one.

All of your bricks and pieces are provided on the night. Plus, there will also be some visual inspiration to get your creative juices flowing.

There will also be LEGO challenges on the night giving you the chance to win some class prizes.

Tickets for Booze and Bricks are available on Eventbrite. You can also check out the event on Facebook.