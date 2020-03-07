A class Father Ted Quiz is coming to DTwo next month

We're all going to a quiz lads, wahey!

One of the most beloved pieces of Irish television, almost 22 years on and we're all still obsessed with the Father Ted series. Sure, how could you not be?

It introduced us to Father Dougal McGuire, gave us Eurosong fever with the banger that is My Lovely Horse, and of course, taught us to always plan an escape route lest we find ourselves lost in Ireland's largest lingerie section.

Not forgetting one of my favourite moments, when Mrs Doyle confused raisins with cocaine. Iconic.

I mean there's a whole festival dedicated to the series, one that sees Inis Mor transformed into Craggy Island each year for events such as the ever-popular Lovely Girls competition or the Celibate Olympics... we're still miffed we missed it.

Didn't make it out to TedFest yourself either? We've found the cure. Back by popular demand, the annual Father Ted Quiz will return to DTwo next month. Hosted by none other than Joe Rooney, AKA Father Damo himself.

Throw on your blue jumper or your finest vestments and brush up on your trivia knowledge for a night of all things Ted and co.

Aptly set for Holy Thursday, the quiz will take place on April 9th. Kindly sponsored by Pat Mustard Creameries and John & Mary's Corner Shop, doors open at 5:30pm and a table of four will set you back €20.

Good luck with the book, sorry, I meant quiz.