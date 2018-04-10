What's On

A Dublin Pub Has Opened A Crazy Golf Course And It's The Greatest Thing Ever

We could spend a whole day here...

Screen Shot 2018 04 10 At 09 20 05

If you were glued to the U.S. Masters over the weekend, a Dublin pub has just what you need to mimic the swings of McIlroy, Speith, Fowler et al. 

The Back Page in Phibsboro has firmly established itself as the go-to spot for Dubliners with a penchant for sport but its latest addition is sure to attract punters with only a casual interest.  

Screen Shot 2018 04 10 At 09 20 05

The venue has just swung (geddit?) open its doors to a new nine-hole mini golf course called The Back Nine Crazy Golf so you can enjoy a putt with your pint on your next visit. 

For just €5 per person you can collect your equipment from behind the bar and off you go. Bookings will be required for groups of 10 people or more and 'tee times' are between 12 noon and 10pm from Monday to Sunday while children are allowed up until 6pm. 

Screen Shot 2018 04 10 At 09 29 51

It all looks like it'd be some craic and The Back Page has proved once again that it leads the way in terms of innovation in the capital. Throw in the great food menu and there's no reason not to spend a whole evening or weekend in D7. 

More information can be found by clicking here

READ NEXT: White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

the back page crazy golf Phibsboro Dublin things to do
A Dublin Pub Has Opened A Crazy Golf Course And It's The Greatest Thing Ever
