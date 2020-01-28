Close

  • A Dublin pub is hosting a Burger Fest this weekend and we're already drooling

A Dublin pub is hosting a Burger Fest this weekend and we're already drooling

By Sarah Finnan

January 28, 2020 at 4:07pm

Sink your teeth into this.

Last name hungry, first name always. We're especially always hungry for burgers; cheeseburgers, veggie burgers, beef burgers - we'll take the lot.

The guys out at the Old Mill Bar & Restaurant in Tallaght know how to keep us happy.

Deciding to throw their very own Burger Fest, the two-day event will pay homage to the humble burger patty in all its glory.

The event listing reads:

"Who doesn't like 100% Irish flamed beef oozing with flavour, dripping with cheese, crispy streaky bacon all squeezed between two baps? As a tribute to the nation's favourite, we are hosting a weekend dedicated to the juicy dishes.

Feast your eyes on our handcrafted menu and get your teeth around some of the best burgers around. Lamb, veggie and beef are all on the menu and of course, what's a burger without the fries".

They make a valid point...burgers served without fries is one of my pet peeves, they should be a package deal in my eyes.

Whether you like yours plain, bunless or with all the toppings, there's sure to be something to tickle your fancy - meat-free options also available for veggies.

Burger Fest

Burger fest takes place on Friday, January 31st and Saturday, February 1st at the Old Mill.

See yiz there,  yeah?

