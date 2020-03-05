A girl power 'women of the decade' party is happening in Dublin this weekend

This is for all the ladies, single or otherwise. In need of plans for Sunday night? Look no further as we've found the ultimate #girlpower event for you. Gxrlcode are back with their first event of the new year - so you know it's gonna be a good'un. Doing what they do best, they're championing the power of female collaboration with a 'Women of the Decade' themed party.

And it sounds outrageously fun.

Taking place in The Well, things kick off at 6pm with an International Women's Day Happy Hour. Attendees are encouraged to pay homage to some of the most inspiring ladies from the last decade by channelling their favoured role models - that could be anyone from Oprah Winfrey to Malala Yousafzai to Greta Thunberg.

So, if you've been looking for an occasion to throw on that fabulous outfit hiding at the back of your wardrobe, this is it.

Hoping to promote all things female empowerment, there will be a host of female brand owners, artists and entrepreneurs at the event as well as a panel discussion hosted by the vivacious and cheeky singer/rapper Celaviedemai.

Entertainment will come from uber-talented DJ Mona Lxsa, the brains behind the Gxrlcode collective and special guests... we can't give away all the surprises ahead of time.

Please note that the shindig is RSVP only though so make sure to lock in your place at the (already near capacity) event via Eventbrite

Get your tickets fast, put on a slay outfit, and come catch a Gxrlcode Empowerment vibe down at The Well Dublin between 6pm-late.

READ NEXT: This is the Dubliner who will represent Ireland at the Eurovision this year