What's On

A Greystones Theatre Will Be Showing The Royal Wedding Live On The Big Screen

Will you be going along?

Shutterstock 575884261

While any British Royal Wedding will largely be of interest to those across the water, there will always be a few Irish people who can't help but take a peek. The date of Saturday May 19 has long been circled in the calendar for some as the day that Prince Harry will wed Meghan Markle and plans are already being made as to how to spend the big day. 

If you are one of those who'll be only dying to feel part of the big day, the Whale Theatre in Greystones may be the answer to your prayers. The venue will be putting on a live screening of the ceremony, preceded by a continental breakfast. 

Those in attendance will also be offered a glass of Bucks Fizz as well as a slice of wedding cake, all for the price of €15. 

Sound like your ideal way to spend a sunny May afternoon? Doors will open at 10.30am on the day ahead of the screening at noon and tickets can be purchased here.  

READ NEXT: Cineworld Is Introducing Ireland's First Ever 4DX Cinema Screen And It Looks Class

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

What's On

Read More in What's On
A Greystones Theatre Will Be Showing The Royal Wedding Live On The Big Screen
A Greystones Theatre Will Be Showing The Royal Wedding Live On The Big Screen
PICS: There's A Ridiculous Amount Of Harry Styles Fans Already Queueing At The 3 Arena
PICS: There's A Ridiculous Amount Of Harry Styles Fans Already Queueing At The 3 Arena
Dublin Has A Brand New Tourist Attraction With A View That Hasn't Been Seen For Almost 50 Years
Dublin Has A Brand New Tourist Attraction With A View That Hasn't Been Seen For Almost 50 Years
This Lovely Little Pub In The Strawberry Beds Just Oozes Charm
This Lovely Little Pub In The Strawberry Beds Just Oozes Charm
Together For Yes Has Announced A Fundraising Gig At The Olympia Next Month
Together For Yes Has Announced A Fundraising Gig At The Olympia Next Month
Miss Out On Arctic Monkeys Tickets? They've Just Announced A SECOND Dublin Date
Miss Out On Arctic Monkeys Tickets? They've Just Announced A SECOND Dublin Date
There's A 5k Charity Sumo-Run Happening In Dublin This Month
There's A 5k Charity Sumo-Run Happening In Dublin This Month
Where To Go This Week
Where To Go This Week
Saoirse Ronan Is Hosting A Q&A And Screening Of Ladybird In Cineworld Next Month
Saoirse Ronan Is Hosting A Q&A And Screening Of Ladybird In Cineworld Next Month
Mr Price Has Invented A Knock-Off 'Cup O Stuff' And We Need It
Mr Price Has Invented A Knock-Off 'Cup O Stuff' And We Need It
Here's Where You Can Get Bottomless Pizza Every Sunday For Just €15 In The City
Here's Where You Can Get Bottomless Pizza Every Sunday For Just €15 In The City
Saba Has Released A Drool-Worthy Menu To Celebrate The Thai New Year
Saba Has Released A Drool-Worthy Menu To Celebrate The Thai New Year
Opium On Wexford Street Is In Big Trouble With Dublin City Council
Dublin

Opium On Wexford Street Is In Big Trouble With Dublin City Council
Six Best Ways To Boost Your Sense Of Wellbeing In Dublin
Sponsored

Six Best Ways To Boost Your Sense Of Wellbeing In Dublin
The Foolproof Guide To Getting Fit In Dublin Without Absolutely Dying
Lifestyle

The Foolproof Guide To Getting Fit In Dublin Without Absolutely Dying
Here's How Much You'd Save In Dublin By Switching From Renting To Buying
Dublin

Here's How Much You'd Save In Dublin By Switching From Renting To Buying

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
News

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
Dublin

An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
Best Of

STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
A Dublin Pub Has Opened A Crazy Golf Course And It's The Greatest Thing Ever
What's On

A Dublin Pub Has Opened A Crazy Golf Course And It's The Greatest Thing Ever

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin