A Greystones Theatre Will Be Showing The Royal Wedding Live On The Big Screen

While any British Royal Wedding will largely be of interest to those across the water, there will always be a few Irish people who can't help but take a peek. The date of Saturday May 19 has long been circled in the calendar for some as the day that Prince Harry will wed Meghan Markle and plans are already being made as to how to spend the big day.

If you are one of those who'll be only dying to feel part of the big day, the Whale Theatre in Greystones may be the answer to your prayers. The venue will be putting on a live screening of the ceremony, preceded by a continental breakfast.

Those in attendance will also be offered a glass of Bucks Fizz as well as a slice of wedding cake, all for the price of €15.

Sound like your ideal way to spend a sunny May afternoon? Doors will open at 10.30am on the day ahead of the screening at noon and tickets can be purchased here.

