A zero-waste festival is taking place at Trinity College this month

If you're hoping to live a more sustainable lifestyle in 2020, you should stick this Trinity College event into your January diary.

The Sustainability Network at the city centre university is teaming up with the Science Gallery to host the Zero Waste Festival which is due to take place on the weekend of January 25 and 26.

People are invited to come along and learn how to vastly reduce waste output and make simple replacements with products that have little or no waste. There's set to be a number of talks, seminars and workshops to attend throughout the weekend, with one of the highlights being a swap shop due to take place at the Science Gallery.

Here, visitors can browse around a zero-waste-themed market with a number of vendors and stands offering you the opportunity to put a sustainable twist on your wardrobe for the year ahead.

(pic: Zero Waste Festival on Facebook)

A full schedule of talks and workshops will be announced in due course and in the meantime, you can keep up to date here.

Happy sustainable 2020 to all.