Actual Mrs. Doyle Is Going To Be Pouring Tea In Stoneybatter Today

When it comes to powers of persuasion, there aren’t many who could twist an arm like Craggy Island’s Mrs. Doyle.

The iconic Father Ted character was tasked with making tea for Father Crilly and his guests throughout the sitcom’s three-series run but to be fair, it was something she thoroughly enjoyed. Maybe she liked the misery?

Fans of the show will be able to take a trip down memory lane at the Stoneybatter Festival in Dublin today as Mrs. Doyle herself pours tea for the public.

Actress Pauline McLynn, who played everyone’s favourite housekeeper, will be on hand to judge The Great Batter Bake Off: Mrs. Doyle’s Tea Party, where she will decide on the best cake and the best biscuit. She will also be pouring tea herself and competition winners will take home Mrs. Doyle’s famous hand-knitted tea cosies.

The action is due to big at 3pm and more information can be found here. The competition is just one of several events taking place at northside festival today and a full programme can be found via this link.

Go on, go on, go on, etc. GO ON!

READ NEXT: The Flavours Of South Dublin Food Festival Takes Place In Rathfarnham Today