Aer Linguis Are Giving Away Free Flights To The US To Celebrate 4th Of July - Here's How You Could Win

What better way to celebrate the 4th of July than flying to the US for free?

This 4th of July, Aer Lingus will be hosting an insane event where there will be flights to up to the value of €10,000 up for grabs.

On Wednesday July 4th, the four-star airline will invite guests to play Connect the 4th, their take on the classic, Connect 4.

Two people from the public will be pitted against each other to play under the clock. The first person to connect four in under five minutes will be crowned and will be entered into a draw to win one of the many pairs of return flights to the US up for grabs.

The event will take place on South King Street between 12-2pm and 4-6pm and will be hosted by Doireann Garrihy and Graham O'Toole.

To enter, just show up and you could be chosen to play!

