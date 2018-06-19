News Announcements What's On

Aer Linguis Are Giving Away Free Flights To The US To Celebrate 4th Of July - Here's How You Could Win

Need a holiday?

Screen Shot 2018 07 02 At 11 26 12

What better way to celebrate the 4th of July than flying to the US for free?

This 4th of July, Aer Lingus will be hosting an insane event where there will be flights to up to the value of €10,000 up for grabs.

On Wednesday July 4th, the four-star airline will invite guests to play Connect the 4th, their take on the classic, Connect 4.

A post shared by Aer Lingus (@aerlingus) on

Two people from the public will be pitted against each other to play under the clock. The first person to connect four in under five minutes will be crowned and will be entered into a draw to win one of the many pairs of return flights to the US up for grabs.

The event will take place on South King Street between 12-2pm and 4-6pm and will be hosted by Doireann Garrihy and Graham O'Toole.

To enter, just show up and you could be chosen to play!

See you there.

Header image: @aerlingus

We were targeted by Bloggers Unveiled last week, here's what it feels like... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

News

Read More in News
Aer Linguis Are Giving Away Free Flights To The US To Celebrate 4th Of July - Here's How You Could Win
Aer Linguis Are Giving Away Free Flights To The US To Celebrate 4th Of July - Here's How You Could Win
Popular Dublin Lunch Spot Announces It Will Close On Mondays and Tuesdays For Coming Weeks
Popular Dublin Lunch Spot Announces It Will Close On Mondays and Tuesdays For Coming Weeks
Cheese Pop Up 'Meltdown Dublin' Is Moving To a Brand New Location
Cheese Pop Up 'Meltdown Dublin' Is Moving To a Brand New Location
PICS: Everyone Had The Perfect Reaction To This Disgusting Homophobic Sign At Yesterday's Pride Parade
PICS: Everyone Had The Perfect Reaction To This Disgusting Homophobic Sign At Yesterday's Pride Parade
Calls For Change To Dublin Pride In 2019 After This Year's Parade 'Disgrace'
Calls For Change To Dublin Pride In 2019 After This Year's Parade 'Disgrace'
This Popular Dublin Restaurant Has Closed To Reopen Under New Management
This Popular Dublin Restaurant Has Closed To Reopen Under New Management
A Man Threw a Brick Through Pantibar's Window Last Night... And Was Instantly Caught
A Man Threw a Brick Through Pantibar's Window Last Night... And Was Instantly Caught
Dublin To Galway Train Smashed Into This Yesterday Causing "Awful" Incident
Dublin To Galway Train Smashed Into This Yesterday Causing "Awful" Incident
PICS: The Disgraceful And Disgusting State That Malahide Beach Was Left In Last Night
PICS: The Disgraceful And Disgusting State That Malahide Beach Was Left In Last Night
These Dublin Spots Will Have Their Speed Limit Reduced To 30km/h
These Dublin Spots Will Have Their Speed Limit Reduced To 30km/h
This Dublin Makeup Company Is Donating 25% Of Its Sales To LGBT+ Community
This Dublin Makeup Company Is Donating 25% Of Its Sales To LGBT+ Community
GAA World Shocked By Latest Dublin Footballing News
GAA World Shocked By Latest Dublin Footballing News
Fire Restaurant Has A New Cocktail And We Can't Wait To Try It
Food and Drink

Fire Restaurant Has A New Cocktail And We Can't Wait To Try It
This Dublin Café Has New Summer Closing Times
Food and Drink

This Dublin Café Has New Summer Closing Times
The House Of Peroni Is Hosting A Series Of Events For Foodies And Fashionistas This Year
Sponsored

The House Of Peroni Is Hosting A Series Of Events For Foodies And Fashionistas This Year
REVIEW: "This Terrace Off The Beaten Track Is The Perfect Spot To Dine Al Fresco This Summer"
Food and Drink

REVIEW: "This Terrace Off The Beaten Track Is The Perfect Spot To Dine Al Fresco This Summer"

A New Vegan Restaurant Is Opening On Dublin's Northside Tomorrow
Food and Drink

A New Vegan Restaurant Is Opening On Dublin's Northside Tomorrow
PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night
Dublin

PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night
NoLIta Is Giving Away A Trip For Two To NYC Next Week — Here's Everything You Need To Know
Sponsored

NoLIta Is Giving Away A Trip For Two To NYC Next Week — Here's Everything You Need To Know
PIC: Someone Advertising "Room Under Stairs" In Dublin For €420
Lifestyle

PIC: Someone Advertising "Room Under Stairs" In Dublin For €420

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group