Airfield to host night time bat walks in October

It's frickin bats.

As we prepare for spooky season, with summer seemingly having come to an abrupt end following a heatwave, it's time to start embracing all things Halloween and autumn.

Pumpkin spice latte? Check. Kicking crisp red leaves on the ground? Check. Getting involved in cool seasonal activities like pumpkin patches or haunted houses? Check and check.

This year, Airfield Estate are hosting night time bat walks in October for the arrival of Halloween month and we think it's the perfect event to add to your spooky season itinerary.

So what does a night time bat walk involve you ask?

The evening will kick off with night-time exploration; guests will venture in weather-appropriate gear into the world of bats under the twinkling night sky and witness their nocturnal habits.

Next guests will immerse themselves in the Bat Detector Experience, which is a hands-on encounter with a bat detector that will allow them to gain insights into bats' unique sonar navigation, which is crucial for their nighttime quests.

Finally guests will craft their own origami bats, putting their own spin on their creations, and having something to remember the experience by.

Tickets for the night time bat walks at Airfield go on sale today September 15th at 12pm - slots are limited and are expected to sell out fast.

Each slot lasts 2.5 hours, from 6:30pm to 9pm, and the event is running on October 4th, 5th, and 6th.

This event is recommended for children over 10, and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

