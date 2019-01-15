What's On

Aziz Ansari Is Bringing His Stand-Up Show To Dublin In 2019

Tickets go on sale this week

Aziz Ansari

Aziz Ansari has just announced he’ll be bringing his latest comedy tour to Dublin soon.

The comedian and actor is kicking off his Road To Nowhere tour in the US in February and will make his debut appearance in Dublin at the end of March.

His stand-up show will be at Vicar Street on March 31, 2019, followed by dates in London and Manchester at the beginning of April.

Tickets are €51 and will go on sale this Friday morning at 10am via Ticketmaster.

This will be the Master of None star’s first major tour since he was accused of sexual misconduct in January last year.

Aziz later responded to the allegations, saying, “I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed okay’, upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable.

“It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.”

