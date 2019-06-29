Baby Gorilla Born In Dublin Zoo Has Been Named Asali
This is too cute.
A couple of months ago, a baby gorilla was born in Dublin Zoo.
At the time, the zoo put out a competition, asking for the publics help to name the baby.
Well, the competition is over and she has been named Asali.
So cute.
The name means ‘honey’ in Swahii.
Dublin Zoo posted this on their Instagram:
🦍Baby gorilla named🦍 The baby gorilla has been named 'Asali' which means honey in Swahili- congratulations to the winner Ina Walsh who has also won a year's supply of electricity from our sustainability parther SSE Airtricity! Thank you to everyone that entered🖤 Tune in this Sunday to see Asali's full story on The Zoo TV Series at 6:30pm on RTE One 📺 #dublinzoo #dublin #ireland #sustainability #conservation #gorilla #babygorilla #westernlowlandgorilla @sseairtricity