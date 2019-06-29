Baby Gorilla Born In Dublin Zoo Has Been Named Asali

د . إAEDSRر . س

This is too cute.

A couple of months ago, a baby gorilla was born in Dublin Zoo.

At the time, the zoo put out a competition, asking for the publics help to name the baby.

Well, the competition is over and she has been named Asali.

So cute.

The name means ‘honey’ in Swahii.

Dublin Zoo posted this on their Instagram:

