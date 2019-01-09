Dublin What's On

Looking For Bargains? A Crawl Of Dublin's Charity Shops Takes Place This Weekend

The experts promise to 'va-va-voom up your wardrobe'

Traditionally, January is the month where most of us decide to give our wallets a well-earned rest and cut down on the spending for a few weeks. It can often be hard though, particularly if you're looking for a new wardrobe to go with your 'new year, new me' vow.

Well, instead of wasting your time browsing on high-street websites, why not join up with the The Dublin Charity Shop Crawl this Saturday? Hosted by Geraldine Carton and Taz Kelleher, experts in the Dublin thrift shop scene and the brains behind Sustainable Fashion Dublin on Instagram, the trip is sure to help you fill all your fashion voids for the season ahead.

The crawl will take in the Capel Street and Smithfield areas and the event page says that 'they'll be bringing attendees to the city's hidden gems, getting you access to some special VIP stock, providing a bespoke map of all the charity shops in the area, and finishing it all up with tea & chats after where you can show-off the fabulous bits you picked up along the way.'

Sounds positively delightful. The crawl is due to begin at Pantibar on Capel Street this Saturday at 12 noon and is expected to go on until about 2pm. Keep in mind that it is a ticketed event and you can purchase yours here for €11.09. Better nab one before it's too late.

Dublin charity shop crawl sustainable fashion taz and geraldine
