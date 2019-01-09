Looking For Bargains? A Crawl Of Dublin's Charity Shops Takes Place This Weekend

Traditionally, January is the month where most of us decide to give our wallets a well-earned rest and cut down on the spending for a few weeks. It can often be hard though, particularly if you're looking for a new wardrobe to go with your 'new year, new me' vow.

Well, instead of wasting your time browsing on high-street websites, why not join up with the The Dublin Charity Shop Crawl this Saturday? Hosted by Geraldine Carton and Taz Kelleher, experts in the Dublin thrift shop scene and the brains behind Sustainable Fashion Dublin on Instagram, the trip is sure to help you fill all your fashion voids for the season ahead.