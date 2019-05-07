د . إAEDSRر . س

There Is A Beer, Bourbon And BBQ Festival Happening In Dublin This Month

Oh yes, it’s as good as it sounds.

The three day event will take place in Bison Bar & BBQ and The Workman’s Club outdoor rooftop.

It kicks off on Friday, May 24 and will run right across the weekend through to the Sunday night.

There will be seriously delicious BBQ action, Bulleit Bourbon whiskey, live music, games, competitions and more coming your way.

They will be running the Taste of Bison Special all weekend which sounds mouthwatering.

Think succulent brisket, delicious pulled pork, racks of ribs as far as the eye can see.

Wow Burger are also getting in on the action serving their limited Texas Burger and Hot Chilli Dog.

Not only that but they’ll be dishing out free Bulleit cocktails to the first 100 through the door each day, accompanied by complimentary BBQ Bites from their talented chefs to give you a real taste of what the weekend is about.

