The biggest Andy Warhol exhibition in Ireland is coming this autumn

Ireland is about to welcome the largest Andy Warhol exhibition it has ever seen, featuring over 250 works, including some of his most famous pieces.

The exhibition, called Andy Warhol Three Times Out, will take up residence within the Hugh Lane gallery and has been curated over a period of five years, with pieces being borrowed from private collectors all over the world.

Andy Warhol is considered one of the most prolific artists of the 20th century, with his work being hugely recognisable, whether you're into art or not. According to the Huge Lane website, "this exhibition celebrates Andy Warhol's new artistic vision which saw him combine commercial processes with fine art production."

Warhol challenged conventional methods, and the exhibition showcases his experimentation with silkscreen printing on canvas, film, photography, publishing, performance, video, and television.

The exhibition will run for just under four months, from October 6th to January 28th at the Hugh Lane Gallery.

You can already secure your place on the Hugh Lane website. The exhibition costs €15 for adults, €6 for children, and €10 for seniors and students. There is also a family package that costs €36 for two adults and up to three under 12s.

If you're able to attend on a Wednesday morning before 12.30, you can also get your tickets for free.

