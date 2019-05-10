Bingo Loco Announces Loco Land Festival In Dublin With S Club And Example

د . إAEDSRر . س

Bingo Loco has announced a huge new festival at Dún Laoghaire pier this summer.

Loco Land will take place on Saturday 13 July and it’s set to be an unbelievable day out if their regular Bingo Loco parties are anything to go by.

Example is headlining the festival along with performances from the likes of S Club, The Wanted’s Max George and Beat a Maxx.

Introducing @locolandfestival.

Early bird tickets have completely sold out but general admission is on sale now at €52 plus booking fee.

You can find more information and book tickets via the Loco Land website here.

Take a look at what you can expect from the festival:

