Hump Day Treat: You Can Get Bottomless Margaritas In This Dublin Dive Bar Every Wednesday

Post work drinks are key.

Screen Shot 2018 08 08 At 10 12 39

Hump day is always pretty rough, especially after the Bank Holiday Weekend...

One of our fave dive bars in Dublin knows the struggle all too well and they are serving up the ultimate cure.

Every Wednesday and Thursday, Thunder Cut Alley in Smithfield are partying the night away with bottomless Margaritas.

Thunder Cut Alley is one of the edgiest spots I've visited in Dublin. The whole place is covered in wacky art, funky furniture and blares whopper tunes. The venue is inspired by all things 80s, with a tonne of quirky touches like a rubber ducky ceiling in the bathroom, a Street Fighter arcade machine and some very cool graffiti.

Every cocktail on the menu is named after a brothel and all the food is wonderfully over the top.

Drinks kick off from 5pm, ideal for after post work bants with your mates.

Go on, ye deserve it.

See you there!

Header image: @thundercutalley

READ MORE: Seven Drool-Worthy Dishes We Tried In Dublin This Week

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

