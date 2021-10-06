Bottomless Nights are on at Thunder Cut Alley

Drinks just taste better when they're bottomless

Thunder Cut Alley in Smithfield has announced not one, not two, but three nights a week where they boast a bottomless menu! Every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday evening you can avail of this offer.

Their bottomless menu includes a Jujubee, infused with kumquat vodka, a Miss Fame, comprised of pink gin and watermelon, and an Yvie Oddly, made up of pineapple rum and Aperol. Their cocktails are all named after famous Drag Queens and we love to see it.

You can check out their website here. Thunder Cut Alley opens for bottomless night tonight at 5pm!

Get booking if this sounds like a bit of you!

Header image via Instagram/thundercutalley

READ ON: 7 Autumnal treats to try in Dublin this week