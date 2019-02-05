Dublin Music What's On

A Brand New Music Festival Will Take Place Across Five Of Dublin's Best Venues This Summer

Tickets are cheap as chips too

Shutterstock 635037602

The summer of 2019 is already bursting with music festivals but one more won't do any harm.

A new festival called Eastbound Dublin has been confirmed to take place across six nights in May, spanning some of the best music venues in the city. The event promises to bring 'the best new and breaking artists' to audiences and will feature the likes of The Snuts, Lion, Wild Front and many more taking to the stage at Whelan's, The Grand Social, Button Factory, Sound House and The Workman's Club.

As the evenings get longer and short sleeves replace winter woolies it sounds like the ideal way to kick off the summer in the city. Tickets priced at just €13.50 go on sale on Wednesday morning on Ticketmaster.

