BYOM - Bring Your Own Mate To This Dublin Bar Tonight And They Get Half-Price Drinks

Cheers to that

Pjimage 6

Friday is the perfect occasion to catch up with that friend you haven't seen in a while.

I love meeting friends over a few drinks, it's a good social setting and after a long hard week at work it's what we both deserve.

If you're looking for something a little different than your local, did you know you can BYO Cocktails?

Drop Dead Twice offer 2 hour-long cocktail sessions where they combine the drink you've brought with you to create some amazing cocktails.

If you bring your mate along any Friday between July and August, they drink for half price.

What a buzz.

This is the perfect excuse to make that catch up one to remember.

To book, click here and add FRIENDFRIDAY to the comments section when booking.

See you there!

Header image: @dropdead_twice

BYOM - Bring Your Own Mate To This Dublin Bar Tonight And They Get Half-Price Drinks
