Café en Seine is hosting a special Day of the Dead themed event this Halloween weekend

Dare to Don Julio is coming to Café en Seine this Halloween, with the perfect combination of Mexican bites, creative cocktails and live music.

If you're looking to swap out the creepy Halloween tricks for a night of tasty Bank Holiday treats, Café en Seine has the perfect weekend lined up for you.

The trendy Dawson Street cocktail bar has teamed up with Don Julio Tequila for Dare to Don Julio - a special weekend-long Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) themed event taking place this Halloween weekend.

Running from Friday 28 to Sunday 30 October, the event will feature a tasty lineup of light bites and cocktails to celebrate the Mexican holiday in style, followed by some incredible live music late into the night.

In keeping with the Dia de Los Muertos theme, the menu will consist of some tasty Mexican small plates such as tacos and tostadas, paired with exclusive Don Julio cocktails at the pop-up margarita bar. Some of the event's specially-created cocktails include a Passionfruit Margarita, Blood Orange Paloma, Don Limona and a special non-alcoholic Margarita, made with Seedlip Grove.

Advertisement

Of course, it wouldn't be Day of the Dead without some fancy dress. While costumes aren't mandatory, you're encouraged to sport some traditional Dia de Los Muertos attire - including long, flowy dresses and flowery headpieces - and there'll be some prizes up for grabs for the best-dressed guests every night. All the staff will be on-theme too, from creative Calavera (skulls) face paint to vibrant Calaca (skeletons) costumes.

And when it comes to live entertainment, Skeleton DJ Eerie will be taking the stage every evening from 10 pm, providing some top tunes to help you celebrate late into the evening.

We're also giving one lucky winner a table for four at Dare to Don Julio, including a FREE round of Margheritas and some tasty Mexican bites on the night. Keep an eye on our Instagram to enter and be in with a chance to WIN.

Dare to Don Julio at Café en Seine runs from Friday 28 October to Sunday 30 October. For more info, check out @cafeenseine on Instagram.

Advertisement

Please drink responsibly. Visit drinkaware.ie