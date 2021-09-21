Calling students and graduates, there's a career fair coming next week with some top companies

You can register for the Career Fair now

Gradguide is holding a Career Fair next week on Thursday, 30th September 2021. There will be a host of amazing companies speaking at the event this year, including Qualtrics, Slack, DocuSign, SQUID, and many more.

This is a virtual event, and you can register for the fair through this link. If you're a recent graduate, or a student hoping to forge your career path in tech, definitely check it out!

According to their website Gradguide, "began as a passion project." The CEO Mark Hughes created Gradguide, "out of his own frustration as somebody who wanted to work in the tech industry after graduating but struggled with the transition from college to company." If you want to break into the tech industry, then Gradguide may have the resources for you.

Header image via Instagram/joingradguide

