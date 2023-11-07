Serious nostalgia incoming as Cascada announces 2024 Dublin gig

Prepare to evacuate the dancefloor.

Noughties megastar Cascada is set to return to Dublin on March 1st for a gig in The Academy.

It’s not been too long since Cascada has performed a “Miracle” in Ireland - she had performances in Cork and Dublin in September, and she must’ve really liked the Irish crowd to return so soon.

Front-singer Natalie Horler and her team of producers and writers Yann Peifer (Yanou) and Manuel Reuter (Manian) have topped charts in more than 20 countries with their irresistible dance-pop songs. Collecting numerous awards (e.g. the World Music Award in 2007) throughout their career, they have established themselves as one of the tops European dance floor acts of the present.

Whether the youth of today can truly appreciate Cascada’s brilliance is up for debate - my fear is that some wouldn’t even know who she is beyond hearing one of her classics attached to a 15 second TikTok video, but if Twilight can experience a renaissance in the 2020s, then so can Cascada.

Tickets go on sale from Thursday November 9th. We won’t be sleeping on getting ours sorted, that’s for damn sure.

2024 is looking to be a huge year for concerts in Dublin - not only can we expect Cascada, but Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Coldplay, Bruce Springsteen, Fatboy Slim, and loads more will be gracing our fair city with their presence come next year.

