Chupi Is Throwing A Party To Celebrate Its 5th Birthday - Here's How You Can Attend

Sign us up!

Chupi is one of my all-time favourite jewellery brands and I find myself scrolling through its aesthetically gorgeous Instagram feed at least once a day, hoping some day I will own my own piece from the collection. 

The brand was founded by former Topshop designer Chupi Sweetman, who appears on the Instagram account daily and is so enjoyable to watch, she's just such a sweetheart. Her jewellery takes inspiration from nature - the stars, skies, leaves and twigs and it's just too stunning. If you don't follow her on social media - you need to.

On April 26th Chupi will be showcasing her SS18 range and also having a party to celebrate the brand's 5th birthday.

Can't cope with the excitement! 

The lil' fiesta will take place on the top floor of Powerscourt Centre and there will be fab gin cocktails, sweet treats and sensational sparkles on offer. It will run from 3-7pm. 

Best of all, the event is completely free. (OMG!)

Tickets are limited so book them while you can! 

You can book them by clicking here.

