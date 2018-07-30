CineCafé Is Bringing Spanish Cinema To Dublin Next Month

This would be perfect for a second date.

CineCafé Club is proud to present to Spanish films for their August programming.

Organized by Instituto Cervantes Dublin in partnership with Pearse Street public library, two Spanish films with English subtitles will be shown completely free of charge.

It's not every day that something is completely free in the capital.

(The Ballad of Oppenheimer Park) (La balada del Oppenheimer Park)

Where: Pearse Street Library. 138-144 Pearse Street. 2 Dublin

When: 11th August.

Times: From 2pm to at 3:15pm.

Price: Free admission and no booking is required. Screening in Spanish with English subtitles.

Director Juan Manuel Sepúlveda captures the detached existence of the Native Americans living within the Oppenheimer Park at the Downtown Eastside in Vancouver. Harley Prosper, Janet Brown and Bear Raweater, exiled from Canadian reserves, talk and share their lives transforming their drinking ritual in a daily defiance to the status quo.

Marshland (La isla mínima)

Where: Pearse Street Library. 138-144 Pearse Street. 2 Dublin

When: 15th August.

Times: From 5:30pm to at 7:15pm.

Price: Free admission and no booking is required. Screening in Spanish with English subtitles

At the beginning of the 80s, two teenage girls are murdered in a small Andalusian town. Two policemen, ideologically opposed, are sent from Madrid to investigate the disappearance. In a community anchored in the past, they will have to face not only a cruel murderer, but also their own ghosts.

Winner of numerous awards, including the Goya for Best Film, this suffocating police thriller with sociopolitical subplot, has been considered by critics as one of the best Spanish films of recent years.

