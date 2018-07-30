Dublin What's On

CineCafé Is Bringing Spanish Cinema To Dublin Next Month

It's FREE

Spanish Cineam

This would be perfect for a second date.

CineCafé Club is proud to present to Spanish films for their August programming.

Organized by Instituto Cervantes Dublin in partnership with Pearse Street public library, two Spanish films with English subtitles will be shown completely free of charge.

It's not every day that something is completely free in the capital.

(The Ballad of Oppenheimer Park) (La balada del Oppenheimer Park)

The Ballad Of Oppenheimer Park

Where: Pearse Street Library. 138-144 Pearse Street. 2 Dublin

When: 11th August.

Times: From 2pm to at 3:15pm.

Price: Free admission and no booking is required. Screening in Spanish with English subtitles.

Director Juan Manuel Sepúlveda captures the detached existence of the Native Americans living within the Oppenheimer Park at the Downtown Eastside in Vancouver. Harley Prosper, Janet Brown and Bear Raweater, exiled from Canadian reserves, talk and share their lives transforming their drinking ritual in a daily defiance to the status quo.

Marshland (La isla mínima)

Marshland

Where: Pearse Street Library. 138-144 Pearse Street. 2 Dublin

When: 15th August.

Times: From 5:30pm to at 7:15pm.

Price: Free admission and no booking is required. Screening in Spanish with English subtitles

At the beginning of the 80s, two teenage girls are murdered in a small Andalusian town. Two policemen, ideologically opposed, are sent from Madrid to investigate the disappearance. In a community anchored in the past, they will have to face not only a cruel murderer, but also their own ghosts.

Winner of numerous awards, including the Goya for Best Film, this suffocating police thriller with sociopolitical subplot, has been considered by critics as one of the best Spanish films of recent years.

Who would you bring with you?

READ NEXT: Calling All 'Jurassic Park' Fans - A Live Orchestra Screening Is Coming To Dublin

The importance of Demi Lovato's honesty about addiction... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Cinecafé spanish film
Jennifer Cosgrove

Written By

Jennifer Cosgrove

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
CineCafé Is Bringing Spanish Cinema To Dublin Next Month
CineCafé Is Bringing Spanish Cinema To Dublin Next Month
PICS: This Hidden Dublin Speakeasy Is Just Waiting To Be Discovered
PICS: This Hidden Dublin Speakeasy Is Just Waiting To Be Discovered
Not Feeling A Big Feed? Here Are 7 Great Places In Dublin For Picky Little Light Bites
Not Feeling A Big Feed? Here Are 7 Great Places In Dublin For Picky Little Light Bites
The Irish Aviation Authority Advises That 11 RAF Jets Will Fly Over Dublin Tonight
The Irish Aviation Authority Advises That 11 RAF Jets Will Fly Over Dublin Tonight
13 Hard Truths You Discover When You Live In Dublin
13 Hard Truths You Discover When You Live In Dublin
This Deliciously Filthy Dublin Toastie Is The Only Antidote To The Rainy Weather
This Deliciously Filthy Dublin Toastie Is The Only Antidote To The Rainy Weather
Tourists' Biggest Complaint About Dublin Has Been Revealed And No One Is Surprised
Tourists' Biggest Complaint About Dublin Has Been Revealed And No One Is Surprised
PICS: What €600k Gets You In Dublin Compared To The Rest Of The World
PICS: What €600k Gets You In Dublin Compared To The Rest Of The World
A New Coastal Cycle Path And Walkway For North Dublin Has Been Approved
A New Coastal Cycle Path And Walkway For North Dublin Has Been Approved
Curious About Stand-Up Paddleboarding On The Liffey? Tune Into RTÉ Tonight
Curious About Stand-Up Paddleboarding On The Liffey? Tune Into RTÉ Tonight
This Dublin Restaurant Is Giving Free Meals To The Homeless Twice A Week
This Dublin Restaurant Is Giving Free Meals To The Homeless Twice A Week
Tony McGregor Finally Speaks Out After THAT Dart Video Rant
Tony McGregor Finally Speaks Out After THAT Dart Video Rant
Calling All 'Jurassic Park' Fans - A Live Orchestra Screening Is Coming To Dublin
Entertainment

Calling All 'Jurassic Park' Fans - A Live Orchestra Screening Is Coming To Dublin
10 Cosy Pubs In Town For A Quiet Pint By The Fire This Afternoon
Feature

10 Cosy Pubs In Town For A Quiet Pint By The Fire This Afternoon
PICS: This Hidden Dublin Speakeasy Is Just Waiting To Be Discovered
Feature

PICS: This Hidden Dublin Speakeasy Is Just Waiting To Be Discovered
This Coastal Town Is The Best Spot For A Perfect Chilled August Bank Holiday
Feature

This Coastal Town Is The Best Spot For A Perfect Chilled August Bank Holiday

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
News

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing
News

PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing
The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema
Entertainment

The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema
Know An Oliver Or An Orla? They're Entitled To A Free Dublin Lunch This Week
Food and Drink

Know An Oliver Or An Orla? They're Entitled To A Free Dublin Lunch This Week

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group