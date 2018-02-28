A Musical About Coppers Is Coming To Dublin - And It Looks Hilarious

Like it or loathe it, Coppers is an institution.

It's taken us in when we were too drunk to go anywhere else, allowed us to meet burly Gardai from Offaly and held on to our lost jackets and wallets.

And now the famous nightclub is finally getting the tribute it deserves - a stage show.

Copper Face Jacks: The Musical tells the story of a sweet Kerry girl who moves up to the big smoke for her dream job in the VHI.

Lured into Coppers by the sound of Bon Jovi's Livin' On A Prayer, she ends up falling head over sensible flats with the captain of the Dublin GAA team.

The show is written by Paul Howard, best known as the man behind Ross O'Carroll-Kelly, and will have a mixture of puppets and actors performing on stage.

Expect bangin' pop tunes, dancing in the aisles and plenty of jokes.

"We want to play tribute to the phenomenon that is Coppers - in song," Paul told Lovin Dublin. "It's like the Irish version of Moulin Rouge."

"It's a lot of fun, we want people to home singing the songs and most of all laughing...but I also secretly dream of a day when this work is on the Leaving Certificate."

Copper Face Jacks: The Musical will open at the Olympia Theatre on July 5.



Tickets from €28 plus booking fee will go on sale this Friday March 2 from Ticketmaster.ie.

READ NEXT: WATCH: A Massive "Drunken Snow Fight" Took Place Outside Coppers Last Night

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here