What's On Comedy

A Musical About Coppers Is Coming To Dublin - And It Looks Hilarious

Like Moulin Rouge...with Five Megamix

Copper Face Jacks

Like it or loathe it, Coppers is an institution. 

It's taken us in when we were too drunk to go anywhere else, allowed us to meet burly Gardai from Offaly and held on to our lost jackets and wallets. 

And now the famous nightclub is finally getting the tribute it deserves - a stage show. 

Copper Face Jacks: The Musical tells the story of a sweet Kerry girl who moves up to the big smoke for her dream job in the VHI. 

Lured into Coppers by the sound of Bon Jovi's Livin' On A Prayer, she ends up falling head over sensible flats with the captain of the Dublin GAA team. 

The show is written by Paul Howard, best known as the man behind Ross O'Carroll-Kelly, and will have a mixture of puppets and actors performing on stage. 

Expect bangin' pop tunes, dancing in the aisles and plenty of jokes. 

"We want to play tribute to the phenomenon that is Coppers - in song," Paul told Lovin Dublin. "It's like the Irish version of Moulin Rouge."

"It's a lot of fun, we want people to home singing the songs and most of all laughing...but I also secretly dream of a day when this work is on the Leaving Certificate."

Copper Face Jacks: The Musical will open at the Olympia Theatre on July 5. 

Tickets from €28 plus booking fee will go on sale this Friday March 2 from Ticketmaster.ie.

READ NEXT: WATCH: A Massive "Drunken Snow Fight" Took Place Outside Coppers Last Night

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

Coppers Copper face jacks harcourt street musicals Olympia tickets
Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

What's On

Read More in What's On
A Musical About Coppers Is Coming To Dublin - And It Looks Hilarious
A Musical About Coppers Is Coming To Dublin - And It Looks Hilarious
The 15-Piece 'Galway Street Club' Are Playing Whelan's Soon And Here's Why You Need To Be There
The 15-Piece 'Galway Street Club' Are Playing Whelan's Soon And Here's Why You Need To Be There
WATCH: A Massive "Drunken Snow Fight" Took Place Outside Coppers Last Night
Dublin

WATCH: A Massive "Drunken Snow Fight" Took Place Outside Coppers Last Night
WATCH: People Are Skiing On Dublin Streets Right Now And It's Comedy Gold
News

WATCH: People Are Skiing On Dublin Streets Right Now And It's Comedy Gold
Dublin Bus Has Cancelled All Services For Tomorrow
Dublin

Dublin Bus Has Cancelled All Services For Tomorrow
All Ryanair Flights To And From Dublin Airport Today Have Been Cancelled
News

All Ryanair Flights To And From Dublin Airport Today Have Been Cancelled

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
News

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
News

Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
Dublin

A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
A Father Ted Festival Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of March
Entertainment

A Father Ted Festival Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of March

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin