Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Comedy /

  • Head to Whelan's tomorrow night for one of Ireland's top comedians, Danny O'Brien

Head to Whelan's tomorrow night for one of Ireland's top comedians, Danny O'Brien

By Darragh Murphy

January 28, 2020 at 4:50pm

Share:

Sure what else would you be doing of a Wednesday night other than seeing Danny O'Brien?

Danny O'Brien is bringing his brand new hour of hilarious stand-up comedy to Whelan's on Wednesday evening and it's almost sold out.

There are only a handful of tickets left to see one of Ireland's hardest working comedians live in Dublin City this week.

Having opened for the likes of Bill Burr and Today FM’s Dermot & Dave in the past, Danny is one of the most respected comedians currently on the circuit in this country.

His show, Reformer, completely sold out its month-long run at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival as well The Galway International Arts Festival and Wexford Spiegeltent Festival.

Recently, Danny was selected to perform as part of the iconic 'Best of the Edinburgh Fest' show touring Australia, following in the footsteps of Tommy Tiernan and Dylan Moran with the honour.

Accolades don't come much greater than praise from Bill Burr who, describing his experience with Danny, said: "He opened for me at the 3Arena and he f*cking murdered it!"

Get your tickets via EventBrite before the last few sell out. There's no way you'll regret going along.

READ NEXT - A love letter to Cork comedy

Share:

Latest articles

Rodrigo y Gabriela, well known Grafton Street buskers, win their first Grammy Award

A Dublin pub is hosting a Burger Fest this weekend and we're already drooling

These Dublin salt caves look like the ultimate way to relax

Shop stocking only products made by Irish Cancer survivors to open in Dublin

You may also love

Cherry Comedy Christmas show will raise funds for Peter McVerry Trust

Irish viral video star bringing weekly themed comedy show to Dublin

Danny O'Brien's weekly insider guide to live comedy in Dublin

Danny O'Brien's weekly insider guide to live comedy in Dublin

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy