Head to Whelan's tomorrow night for one of Ireland's top comedians, Danny O'Brien

Sure what else would you be doing of a Wednesday night other than seeing Danny O'Brien?

Danny O'Brien is bringing his brand new hour of hilarious stand-up comedy to Whelan's on Wednesday evening and it's almost sold out.

There are only a handful of tickets left to see one of Ireland's hardest working comedians live in Dublin City this week.

Having opened for the likes of Bill Burr and Today FM’s Dermot & Dave in the past, Danny is one of the most respected comedians currently on the circuit in this country.

His show, Reformer, completely sold out its month-long run at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival as well The Galway International Arts Festival and Wexford Spiegeltent Festival.

Recently, Danny was selected to perform as part of the iconic 'Best of the Edinburgh Fest' show touring Australia, following in the footsteps of Tommy Tiernan and Dylan Moran with the honour.

Accolades don't come much greater than praise from Bill Burr who, describing his experience with Danny, said: "He opened for me at the 3Arena and he f*cking murdered it!"

Get your tickets via EventBrite before the last few sell out. There's no way you'll regret going along.

