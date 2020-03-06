Ricky Gervais responds after Dublin date sells out in minutes

Ricky Gervais responded in typical Ricky Gervais fashion to the news that his Dublin stand-up show sold out in minutes.

Tickets for Gervais' 3Arena gig on Friday, May 29 went on sale at 9am this morning and by 9:05, fans were struggling to get seats.

The creator and star of The Office and Extras then took to Twitter to respond to the phenomenal demand in Ireland to see his SuperNature show.

He wrote: "I'm hearing reports that tickets have sold out already for Dublin. Can that be true?

"It's 10,000 seats for fuck's sake!"

Such was the demand, Gervais agreed to add a second 3Arena date on Saturday, May 30.

Yep. Sold out. 2nd show on sale and that's your lot 🙏 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 6, 2020

SuperNature is Gervais' sixth stand-up tour; following Humanity, Science, Fame, Politics and Animals. SuperNature will be recorded live and released exclusively on Netflix.

Gervais has kept very busy in recent years, combining his beloved stand-up with popular television shows like After Life, Derek and Life's Too Short.

He's also found the time to host the Golden Globes five times, earning him headlines for his digs at Hollywood's elite.

Expect a mixture of gasps and laughter when he takes to the stage in Dublin's 3Arena at the end of May.