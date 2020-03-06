Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Comedy /

  • Ricky Gervais responds after Dublin date sells out in minutes

Ricky Gervais responds after Dublin date sells out in minutes

By Darragh Murphy

March 6, 2020 at 9:45am

Share:

Ricky Gervais responded in typical Ricky Gervais fashion to the news that his Dublin stand-up show sold out in minutes.

Tickets for Gervais' 3Arena gig on Friday, May 29 went on sale at 9am this morning and by 9:05, fans were struggling to get seats.

The creator and star of The Office and Extras then took to Twitter to respond to the phenomenal demand in Ireland to see his SuperNature show.

He wrote: "I'm hearing reports that tickets have sold out already for Dublin. Can that be true?

"It's 10,000 seats for fuck's sake!"

Such was the demand, Gervais agreed to add a second 3Arena date on Saturday, May 30.

SuperNature is Gervais' sixth stand-up tour; following Humanity, Science, Fame, Politics and Animals. SuperNature will be recorded live and released exclusively on Netflix.

Gervais has kept very busy in recent years, combining his beloved stand-up with popular television shows like After Life, Derek and Life's Too Short.

He's also found the time to host the Golden Globes five times, earning him headlines for his digs at Hollywood's elite.

Expect a mixture of gasps and laughter when he takes to the stage in Dublin's 3Arena at the end of May.

READ NEXT - Ricky Gervais humble in defeat to 'Mrs Brown's Boys' at the NTA Awards

Share:

Latest articles

These 15 Dublin venues are doing half-price cocktails for International Women's Day

Niall Horan adds Halloween Dublin date due to 'phenomenal demand'

New sushi restaurant opening in Rathmines later this month

A case of coronavirus at Trinity College has been confirmed

You may also love

Friends-themed comedy night taking place in Dublin tomorrow

Head to Whelan's tomorrow night for one of Ireland's top comedians, Danny O'Brien

Cherry Comedy Christmas show will raise funds for Peter McVerry Trust

Irish viral video star bringing weekly themed comedy show to Dublin

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy