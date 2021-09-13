Culture Night is back in Dublin this Friday - here's what you need to know

By Katy Thornton

September 13, 2021 at 11:24am

Culture Night is back in Dublin this Friday - here's what you need to know

This will be the event's 16th year celebrating culture in Dublin.

Last year Culture Night had to switch to virtual in light of Covid-19 restrictions. While it was largely successful regardless (most events had turned digital by this stage) we are delighted to welcome it back this year for in person events. It takes place this Friday the 17th September and there are over 200 venues participating across the nation.

With so much going on, we thought we would highlight some of the events we're most excited about in Dublin! Powerscourt Townhouse will be holding tours while Smock Alley Theatre will hold an exhibition for their stain glass windows. Dublinia will be hosting an interactive Viking experience, while at Bedford Lane you can check out a live mural creation. You can explore Dublin Castle after hours or visit Oscar Wilde's childhood home. There's a mixture of everything from entertainment, education, comedy, and art. There will also be free bus services running to ferry you  between different events.

Perhaps one of the best parts of Culture Night? It's all free of charge. The only real question is what exactly are you going to check out this Friday? You can learn everything you need to know about Culture Night 2021 on their website here.

Which events are at the top of your list?

Header image via Instagram/culturenightdub

