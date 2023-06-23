D7 pub to host weekly stock market event where drink prices rise and fall based on demand

By Katy Thornton

June 23, 2023 at 12:17pm

Share:

Go for a Friday tipple without breaking the bank.

We all know drinking in this country is very expensive. Pints are veering on costing double digits, and a recent report from the European Commission shows that Irish alcohol prices are over double the EU average, with only Finland ahead of us in that department.

So this nifty idea from Doyle's Corner in Phibsborough could be the secret to cheaper drinks, with the prices rising and falling much like stocks do.

So what effects the price changes? Much like the stock market, it will be based on demand. According to their announcement post:

Advertisement

"Just like stocks, the prices of our drinks will rise and fall (DRASTICALLY) based on demand. It's time to witness the power of the market firsthand."

During their soft launch of this new concept, "drinks such as G&T and Pornstar Martinis both reduced by 75%" which is a considerable discount in today's day and age.

Doyle's Corner will host this weekly stock market event on Fridays from 6pm, somewhere you can go for a tipple without completely breaking the bank.

Header image via Instagram / Doyle's Corner

Advertisement

READ ON:

Baggot Street to say a warm welcome to another burrito spot

Tallaght restaurant makes 'heartbreaking decision' to close after 7 years

Move over Van Gogh, there's a new immersive art experience in town

Advertisement
Share:

Latest articles

10 openers and 4 closures to be aware of in Dublin right now

Philly McMahon has opened a brunch spot in Finglas

Fade Street has welcomed a new vintage shop

Bohs launch special edition jersey in honour of late Christy Dignam

You may also love

13 events to catch in Dublin this Pride weekend

There's a Crisp Festival coming to Dublin this summer

5 things to do in Dublin tonight instead of the Arctic Monkeys

The Whispering Angel rosé garden returns to Café en Seine this year