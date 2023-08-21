Everything you need to know about the Dalkey Lobster Festival 2023

The annual celebration of our favourite crustacean is back.

Dalkey Lobster Festival 2023 is almost upon us, and promises a weekend of culinary indulgence, live music, and street entertainment. If you're looking for a family activity ahead of the kids going back to school, then the Lobbo Fest is just the place for wholesome fun and tasty food.

According to their website, previous years have seen as many as 20,000 people flock to Dalkey to celebrate our fave crustacean, with 30,000 people expected to be in attendance over the course of this year's festivities.

When is it?

The Dalkey Lobster Festival 2023 takes place between Friday 25th and Sunday 27th August

How to get there?

While there is some public parking available, it is highly advised to get the DART if possible.

People travelling by car are asked to be considerate of not blocking residents' driveways and keeping taxi ranks and bus terminus clear.

What's on?

Lobster Village will be set up at The Tramyard and will showcase internationally recognised chefs who will provide seafood demonstrations on 26th and 27th. Live music will kick off from Friday August 25th in The Queens, The Kings Inn, The Dalkey Duck, and more.

You can expect chefs such as JP McMahon (Aniar, Cava Bodega), Derry Clarke (L'Ecrivain), and Arun Kapil (Green Saffron Spices) sharing recipes and top tips of the trade, as well as broadcasters and presenters from Ireland's top radio stations discussing all things seafood.

There will also be local culinary talents demo-ing and entertaining, such as Leigh Doyle from Mapas at Fitzpatrick’s Killiney Castle, Chris Collins from The Dalkey Duck, and Raouf Djeffal of Ouzzos.

You can see the whole Dalkey Lobster Festival 2023 line-up HERE.

As previously stated, the festival is family friendly, with a dedicated Kidzone on Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27, in the Church Ground. Here you can expect face-painting, as well as Magician Joe from RTÉ Junior performing some magic for the little ones.

Weather

While this is subject to change, currently Met Éireann's outlook for the weekend are dry spells, with temperatures sticking to the high teens.

How much are tickets?

Dalkey Lobster Festival is free to attend, however, you will want to show up early in the day to make the absolute most out of it.

