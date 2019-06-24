د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Dita Von Teese Has Just Announced A Dublin Show

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Dita von Teese has announced a new Dublin date as part of her upcoming tour.

The burlesque icon will be making a stop in the capital on her Glamonatrix tour in 2020, calling it ‘the most lavish touring burlesque show in history’.

Her show will take place at the Olympia Theatre on Saturday, May 2 2020 and will feature four different acts as well as a reimagining of the classic ‘surprise cake’ routine.

View this post on Instagram

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐆𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐗 𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐑 ⁣⁣⁣⁣ 𝐀𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐀, 𝐍𝐄𝗪 𝐙𝐄𝐀𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃, 𝐄𝐔𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐄 ⁣⁣⁣⁣ ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND⁣⁣ 19 November Perth The Astor⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣20 November Perth The Astor⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣24 November Brisbane QPAC⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣26 November Gold Coast The Star⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣28 November Canberra Theatre⁣⁣⁣⁣ 30 November Melbourne Palais Theatre⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣1 December Melbourne Palais Theatre⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣4 December Adelaide AEC Theatre⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣6 December Sydney State Theatre⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣7 December Sydney State Theatre⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣13 December  Auckland The Civic⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣15 December Wellington The Opera House⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣18 December Christchurch Isaac Theatre⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Tickets for Australia and New Zealand go on sale Friday 2pm local time: Dita.net link in bio Pre-sale: begins Wednesday at 3pm local time: http://www.wearenice.com.au/glamonatrix-presale⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣ EUROPE⁣⁣⁣⁣ 27 March Amsterdam Royal Theater Carré⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣28 March Amsterdam Royal Theater Carré⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣30 March Brussels Cirque Royal⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣1 April Milan Teatro Degli Arcimbold⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣10 April Berlin Admiralspalast⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣16 April Brighton Dome⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣18 April Birmingham Alexandra Theatre⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣20 April London Palladium⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣21 April London Palladium⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣23 April London Palladium⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣24 April London Palladium⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣28 April Edinburgh Playhouse⁣⁣⁣⁣ 30 April Manchester O2 Apollo⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣2 May Dublin Olympia Theatre⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣6 May Zurich Theater 11⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣9 May Bordeaux Théâtre Fémina⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣11 May Madrid Teatro Nuevo Apolo⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣14 May Paris Folies Bergère ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣15 May Paris Folies Bergère ⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣16 May Paris Folies Bergère ⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣20 May Copenhagen Det Kongelige ⁣⁣⁣⁣ Teater, Gamle Scene⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣22 May Oslo Folketeateret⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣24 May Stockholm Cirkus⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Tickets go on sale Friday, June 28th⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ #Glamonatrix #artoftheteese #stripstriphooray #burlesque #dita #ditavonteese ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣

A post shared by 💄Dita Von Teese (@ditavonteese) on

Announcing the tour, Dita said, “I feel so fortunate that burlesque has come to symbolize a celebration of beauty and sensuality in many forms, a place where unlikely icons take the stage and inspire others.

“I’m proud to be a part of the modern burlesque movement and I’m grateful to have the chance to tour with performers that change people’s minds about striptease.”

Her last tour, The Art of the Teese, played sold-out dates all over the world and was the most successful burlesque tour of all time.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10am via Ticketmaster.

READ NEXT: A Chicken Wing Festival Is Coming To Bray Next Month

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK