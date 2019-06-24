Dita Von Teese Has Just Announced A Dublin Show

Dita von Teese has announced a new Dublin date as part of her upcoming tour.

The burlesque icon will be making a stop in the capital on her Glamonatrix tour in 2020, calling it ‘the most lavish touring burlesque show in history’.

Her show will take place at the Olympia Theatre on Saturday, May 2 2020 and will feature four different acts as well as a reimagining of the classic ‘surprise cake’ routine.

Announcing the tour, Dita said, “I feel so fortunate that burlesque has come to symbolize a celebration of beauty and sensuality in many forms, a place where unlikely icons take the stage and inspire others.

“I’m proud to be a part of the modern burlesque movement and I’m grateful to have the chance to tour with performers that change people’s minds about striptease.”

Her last tour, The Art of the Teese, played sold-out dates all over the world and was the most successful burlesque tour of all time.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10am via Ticketmaster.

