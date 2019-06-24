Dita Von Teese Has Just Announced A Dublin Show
Dita von Teese has announced a new Dublin date as part of her upcoming tour.
The burlesque icon will be making a stop in the capital on her Glamonatrix tour in 2020, calling it ‘the most lavish touring burlesque show in history’.
Her show will take place at the Olympia Theatre on Saturday, May 2 2020 and will feature four different acts as well as a reimagining of the classic ‘surprise cake’ routine.
𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐆𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐗 𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐀𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐀, 𝐍𝐄𝗪 𝐙𝐄𝐀𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃, 𝐄𝐔𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐄 ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND 19 November Perth The Astor 20 November Perth The Astor 24 November Brisbane QPAC 26 November Gold Coast The Star 28 November Canberra Theatre 30 November Melbourne Palais Theatre 1 December Melbourne Palais Theatre 4 December Adelaide AEC Theatre 6 December Sydney State Theatre 7 December Sydney State Theatre 13 December Auckland The Civic 15 December Wellington The Opera House 18 December Christchurch Isaac Theatre Tickets for Australia and New Zealand go on sale Friday 2pm local time: Dita.net link in bio Pre-sale: begins Wednesday at 3pm local time: http://www.wearenice.com.au/glamonatrix-presale EUROPE 27 March Amsterdam Royal Theater Carré 28 March Amsterdam Royal Theater Carré 30 March Brussels Cirque Royal 1 April Milan Teatro Degli Arcimbold 10 April Berlin Admiralspalast 16 April Brighton Dome 18 April Birmingham Alexandra Theatre 20 April London Palladium 21 April London Palladium 23 April London Palladium 24 April London Palladium 28 April Edinburgh Playhouse 30 April Manchester O2 Apollo 2 May Dublin Olympia Theatre 6 May Zurich Theater 11 9 May Bordeaux Théâtre Fémina 11 May Madrid Teatro Nuevo Apolo 14 May Paris Folies Bergère 15 May Paris Folies Bergère 16 May Paris Folies Bergère 20 May Copenhagen Det Kongelige Teater, Gamle Scene 22 May Oslo Folketeateret 24 May Stockholm Cirkus Tickets go on sale Friday, June 28th #Glamonatrix #artoftheteese #stripstriphooray #burlesque #dita #ditavonteese
Announcing the tour, Dita said, “I feel so fortunate that burlesque has come to symbolize a celebration of beauty and sensuality in many forms, a place where unlikely icons take the stage and inspire others.
“I’m proud to be a part of the modern burlesque movement and I’m grateful to have the chance to tour with performers that change people’s minds about striptease.”
Her last tour, The Art of the Teese, played sold-out dates all over the world and was the most successful burlesque tour of all time.
Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10am via Ticketmaster.
