Dita Von Teese Has Just Announced A Second Dublin Show Due To Huge Demand

Dita von Teese has announced a second Dublin date for next year due to phenomenal demand.

The burlesque star will now be performing a show on Sunday, May 3 2020 at the Olympia Theatre, as well as her original date on Saturday, May 2 2020.

Tickets for the extra show will go on sale this Friday, July 12 at 9am, with prices starting from €56 including booking fee.

The burlesque icon will be making a stop in the capital on her Glamonatrix tour in 2020, calling it ‘the most lavish touring burlesque show in history’.

Her shows will feature four brand new acts as well as a reimagining of the classic ‘surprise cake’ routine.

The Glamonatrix tour follows von Teese’s The Art of the Teese, which is the most successful burlesque tour of all time, playing to sold out theatres in cities across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia.

Announcing the tour, Dita said, “With the success of my last tour of Europe, I came home more inspired than ever and got straight into building new acts.

“I am coming back with an even bigger show than I’ve ever toured with before. Being in these historic theatres with audiences coming dressed to the nines, creates this incredible atmosphere unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.”

READ NEXT: There Will Be An Outdoor Screening Of ‘The Goonies’ In Dublin Later This Month