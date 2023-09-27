Dolly Alderton is coming to Dublin this year for a special live show

If Everything I Know About Love is your bible, you're not going to want to miss this.

Literary sensation Dolly Alderton, author of Everything I Know About Love, Ghosts, and the soon-to-be published Good Material, is coming to Dublin and Belfast to do two special live shows in celebration of her new fiction novel.

Alderton is coming to Vicar Street in Dublin on Monday November 20th, and Ulster Hall in Belfast on Tuesday November 21st to do live show, alongside some very special guest hosts to mark the release of her new book.

Equipped with the anecdotes of her Dear Dolly readers and her very own well-documented adventures, Alderton will offer her sharp observations and relatable musings on love, heartbreak and everything in between, where you'll have the chance to pose your own questions for the author.

Alderton is known by many for her previous podcast "The High Low" which she co-hosted with Pandora Sykes, and her part on the limited podcast series "Sentimental in the City" with Irish author and friend Caroline O'Donoghue (who I'm personally hoping will be one of the guests), which unpacked every season of Sex and the City, including the movies and the spin-off series And Just Like That, Alderton has truly risen to super stardom in the last five years.

Last year Everything I Know About Love was even adapted for the BBC in a seven episode series that was hugely popular.

Tickets for the Dolly Alderton Live Shows in Dublin and Belfast will officially go on sale on Friday September 29th, and we have a feeling they are going to get snapped up fairly quick. I know I won't be stalling on purchasing my tickets.

