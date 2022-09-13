Don't miss this tasty Spanish food and beer experience coming to NoLIta for one night only

If you like the sound of tasty tapas, delicious pints and amazing live entertainment, don't miss this exclusive event coming to NoLIta's later this month.

Guilty of ordering from the same tapas spot every time you go out? Looking to try somewhere a bit different? We've got just the event for you...

For one night only, San Miguel are running Vida de San Miguel in Dublin, a bespoke Spanish food and beer pairing experience that's completely free to attend.

Taking place on Wednesday 21 September at NoLIta Bar in Dublin, anyone who attends this evening out will get the opportunity to try San Miguel's delicious beer, along with some tasty Spanish cooking and live music performances.

Vida de San Miguel is all about creating Stories Worth Sharing, with good company, good food and great beer. And what better way to do that than enjoying some tasty tapas and pints in the stunning surrounds of NoLIta's bar?

On the night, Eric Matthews, former head chef at Chapter One, and NoLIta's own head chef, Dan O'Sullivan, will curate an exclusive menu of authentic Spanish dishes. The menu will be made up of twelve exquisite tapas - three dishes inspired by each of the four regions of Spain - to create a totally immersive Spanish tasting experience that's sure to be a treat for the tastebuds.

You and your pals will also be treated to some award-winning pints of San Miguel beer on the night, the perfect pairing for your tasty Spanish nibbles. And when it comes to live entertainment, you can expect performances from Ireland’s leading DJ and sax duo Caffola & Engel.

Spontaneity is at the heart of Vida de San Miguel, so it seems only right that they have some more experimental surprises in-store for the event, making the evening as exciting and immersive as possible for anyone who stops by.

Good company, tasty food and incredible beer are essential to San Miguel's way of life, making this the ultimate evening out for you and your mates.

Tickets for the event are completely FREE, with food and drink provided free of charge as well. All you need to do is book your spot in advance right here.

Vida de San Miguel takes place on Wednesday 21 September at NoLIta, Dublin. Book your spot today HERE.

Please drink responsibly