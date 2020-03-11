Drink & Draw has added a Michael D Higgins themed night

Are you an avid Michael D Higgins fan?

Some might go so far as to say that Michael D is a national treasure, and don't even get me started on his dogs. The whole world is obsessed with Brod after videos captured during the Duke and Duchess' royal visit went viral.

Let's rewatch to help us through hump day.

The *cuteness*. Irish President Michael D. Higgins’ Bermese mountain dog Bród comes to find him at an official event. pic.twitter.com/YXesDv50Fk — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) March 7, 2020

As it turns out, the guys at Drink & Draw Ireland are also quite fond of Miggeldy, showing their grá by adding a new Michael D Higgins themed paint night to the options on offer.

Sadly Brod and Sioda will not be present, but I'm sure you can always paint them in (if your artistic abilities so allow).

As always, no prior experience is necessary as the instructors will guide you through the process and help you create your masterpieces.

All materials are provided including a canvas, painting bib (necessary if you're as clumsy as I am), patterns and designs to help inspire you and of course a custom playlist with feel-good tunes. The event is BYOB so just bring along your fave tipple to sip on throughout. Go alone or with friends, either way, you'll have a ball.

Set to take place Friday, April 3 at the Arts Bar on George's Street. Tickets for the Michael D themed night cost €26 plus a €2 booking fee, and they're sure to sell out so make sure to grab yours while you can.

