Dublin What's On

A Dublin Cinema Will Host Two VIP Screenings Of 'Dirty Dancing' Over Valentines Weekend

That's your night sorted

Screen Shot 2019 02 07 At 11 44 21

The year is 1987. Jack Charlton had just led Ireland to our first major tournament and The Simpsons made their debut on The Tracey Ullman Show. Meanwhile, the world couldn't get enough of Patrick Swayze's snake hips.

It's hard to believe that Dirty Dancing was released 32 years ago and there's no denying its legacy has endured to this day. The film made huge stars of Swayze and Jennifer Grey and featured some of the most iconic dance scenes in movie history.

Now, all these years later, Omniplex Rathmines will be paying tribute to the cult classic by hosting two VIP screenings of the film over Valentine's weekend. Taking place on February 14 and 15, guests will avail of a cinema ticket, a medium popcorn and a drink from the bar all for just €20.

Great value indeed whether you're heading with a group of mates or looking to snuggle up with your other half. Book early for decent seats because the last thing you'll want is to be put in the corner. Nobody puts you in a corner.

More information can be found here.

READ NEXT: PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin

dirty dancing omniplex Rathmines valentines day
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
A Dublin Cinema Will Host Two VIP Screenings Of 'Dirty Dancing' Over Valentines Weekend
A Dublin Cinema Will Host Two VIP Screenings Of 'Dirty Dancing' Over Valentines Weekend
A Dublin Bar Is Hosting A 'Shred Your Ex' Party On Valentine's Weekend
A Dublin Bar Is Hosting A 'Shred Your Ex' Party On Valentine's Weekend
Dublin Airport Welcomed More Passengers Than Some Massive European Cities Last Year
Dublin Airport Welcomed More Passengers Than Some Massive European Cities Last Year
A Dublin Venue Will Screen '10 Things I Hate About You' On Valentine's Day
A Dublin Venue Will Screen '10 Things I Hate About You' On Valentine's Day
A Brand New Music Festival Will Take Place Across Five Of Dublin's Best Venues This Summer
A Brand New Music Festival Will Take Place Across Five Of Dublin's Best Venues This Summer
QUIZ: Can You Name All These Dublin Pubs In Less Than 60 Seconds?
QUIZ: Can You Name All These Dublin Pubs In Less Than 60 Seconds?
PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin
PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin
WATCH: The Ireland Team Just Got An Unbelievable Send-Off Going Down Baggot Street
WATCH: The Ireland Team Just Got An Unbelievable Send-Off Going Down Baggot Street
Dubliners Are Finally Talking About The Most Divisive Public Transport Issue Of Our Time
Dubliners Are Finally Talking About The Most Divisive Public Transport Issue Of Our Time
There Will Be Traffic Restrictions On Both Sides Of The City Today With Four Huge Games Taking Place
There Will Be Traffic Restrictions On Both Sides Of The City Today With Four Huge Games Taking Place
PICS: There's Only Two Pubs In Dublin That Sell Guinness For Under €4
PICS: There's Only Two Pubs In Dublin That Sell Guinness For Under €4
PICS: Map Shows Astonishing Amount Of Airbnbs In Dublin And How Much The Owner Of Them Is Getting For It
PICS: Map Shows Astonishing Amount Of Airbnbs In Dublin And How Much The Owner Of Them Is Getting For It
PICS: "This Was Our Last Resort For A Restaurant And It Turned Out To Be A Little Gem"
Food and Drink

PICS: "This Was Our Last Resort For A Restaurant And It Turned Out To Be A Little Gem"
The Top 10 Bags Of Chips On Dublin
Food and Drink

The Top 10 Bags Of Chips On Dublin
PICS: These Are The 'Best Restaurants In Dublin For 2019' So Far According To TripAdvisor
Food and Drink

PICS: These Are The 'Best Restaurants In Dublin For 2019' So Far According To TripAdvisor
PICS: This Dublin Registered Car Was Used In A Robbery... In Finland
News

PICS: This Dublin Registered Car Was Used In A Robbery... In Finland

PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin
Dublin

PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin
PICS: Girl Receives Abuse Over The Phone After Abortion In Dublin As She's Asked To Rebook A Scan By Scammer
News

PICS: Girl Receives Abuse Over The Phone After Abortion In Dublin As She's Asked To Rebook A Scan By Scammer
Dublin Radio DJ Calls Out Cyclist For Wearing Dark Clothing And Not Using Lights
News

Dublin Radio DJ Calls Out Cyclist For Wearing Dark Clothing And Not Using Lights
Four Well-Known Dublin Food Businesses Were Ordered To Close In January Over Food Safety Concerns
News

Four Well-Known Dublin Food Businesses Were Ordered To Close In January Over Food Safety Concerns

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group