A Dublin Cinema Will Host Two VIP Screenings Of 'Dirty Dancing' Over Valentines Weekend

The year is 1987. Jack Charlton had just led Ireland to our first major tournament and The Simpsons made their debut on The Tracey Ullman Show. Meanwhile, the world couldn't get enough of Patrick Swayze's snake hips.

It's hard to believe that Dirty Dancing was released 32 years ago and there's no denying its legacy has endured to this day. The film made huge stars of Swayze and Jennifer Grey and featured some of the most iconic dance scenes in movie history.

Now, all these years later, Omniplex Rathmines will be paying tribute to the cult classic by hosting two VIP screenings of the film over Valentine's weekend. Taking place on February 14 and 15, guests will avail of a cinema ticket, a medium popcorn and a drink from the bar all for just €20.

Great value indeed whether you're heading with a group of mates or looking to snuggle up with your other half. Book early for decent seats because the last thing you'll want is to be put in the corner. Nobody puts you in a corner.

More information can be found here.

READ NEXT: PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin