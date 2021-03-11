The Kind Fest will run from March 22nd to March 28th.

Almost at the one year mark of the country's first lockdown, I think it's safe to say that we could all probably use a little TLC. The past 12 months have been extremely draining and sometimes - particularly in tough situations - it can be easy to forget to look after yourself.

Which is where The Kind Fest comes in. Organised by Sheelin Conlon of The Kind (a zero-waste lifestyle store based on Fade Street), the week-long event is focused on all things wellness.

Encouraging people to show a little love to their mind, body and the planet, things kick off on March 22nd and will run until March 28th. Announcing a jam-packed schedule of events, activities cover a range of different interests from laughing yoga classes (yes, they're a real thing) to breathwork sessions, sound baths, cook alongs and afternoon talks. There's even a Friday sing-along-social to look forward to.

Hoping to set people up with the best possible mindset for the months ahead, the week will finish with a visualisation and collage workshop on Saturday where participants will be asked imagine their future self and map out their goals.

Speaking of the event, Sheelin commented:

"No matter what the news in April brings you'll be well equipped with all the tools to deal with whatever life throws at us and we look forward to bringing together an amazing community of people."

Tickets for the festival are available now, with early bird prices in place until tomorrow. Alternatively, you can opt for an individual session which lets you pick and choose which events you want to join. So hop to it.

You can find more info about ticket prices and the full schedule of events here.

