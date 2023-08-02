Dublin to welcome the women's football team home in public event

The Girls in Green are on route home from Australia after doing us proud at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Dublin City Council have planned a welcome home reception for the women's football team with a public event this Thursday evening, August 3rd.

The event will take place on O’Connell Street in front of the GPO, and will kick off at 18.30.

Fans are promised entertainment on the evening by Block Rockin’ Beats DJ Dec Pierce, before the team takes to the stage to be welcomed by MC Dave Moore from Today FM.

Speaking about the event, Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste said: “We’ve all enjoyed watching the Girls in Green do us proud in Australia.

“Now is our chance to tell them in person just how proud we are of them. I have no doubt their efforts will have inspired lots of girls and boys all over the city to try and be like them some day.

“So come along to O’Connell St on Thursday and lets give Vera and the squad a welcome home to remember!”

Dublin City Council is asking people to use public transport when travelling to and from the event. It is a family-friendly, alcohol-free event.

Transport into Dublin City Centre

The latest information on public transport may be found at www.transportforireland.ie

Luas Green Line services will be suspended between Dominic and St. Stephen’s Green Luas Stops from 14.30 until last tram to facilitate the event.

Luas Green Line services will run between Broombridge and Dominic Luas Stops, and from St. Stephen’s Green to Sandyford/ Brides Glen Luas Stops only during this time. Valid Luas tickets will be accepted on Dublin Bus.

Members of the public are asked to enter O'Connell St. from the O'Connell St. Bridge end.

Those attending are asked to follow the event signage and stewards’ instructions.

To celebrate the team’s achievement, Beckett Bridge will feature a special COYGIG message tomorrow evening and Thursday evening.

