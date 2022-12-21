Dublin Zoo celebrating a great year by offering half price tickets

Time for a visit to Dublin Zoo?

Dublin Zoo is offering visitors half-price online tickets from December 27th to January 1st.

The zoo is celebrating a good year and wants the public to "end the year on a high note".

Spring 2022 saw the opening of the Himalayan Hills habitats for the immensely popular snow leopard and red pandas. This year Dublin Zoo also welcomed its 60,000,000th visitor, as well as numerous new animals, including an okapi calf, two male red howler monkeys, and five dholes.

2022 was a great year for the zoo after visits were paused during the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the beginning of the summer, the zoo saw its 60,000,000th visitor on May 10th, when Sandra Manzor, Darren O’Connor, and six-month-old baby Mason O’Connor from Drimnagh were welcomed through the gates of Dublin Zoo by Director Dr. Christoph Schwitzer.

The zoo also celebrated the return of Wild Lights and also launched its Conservation Master Plan.

Commenting on 2022, Dr Christoph Schwitzer, Director of Dublin Zoo, said: “We’ve been extremely fortunate to be able to share some major milestones with our visitors in 2022. Having An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar launch our highly anticipated Himalayan Hills habitats was a highlight, as was welcoming our okapi calf in August.

You can visit Dublin Zoo throughout the Christmas break. However, the zoo won't be open on Christmas Day or St. Stephen's Day.

Dublin Zoo’s opening hours throughout December are 9.30 am-4 pm, with the last entry at 3 pm.

Wild Lights is open from 5 pm-9 pm, with the last entry at 8.00 pm.

Wild Lights will run until January 15th, 2023, and there are still a limited number of tickets available online.

All-day entry and Wild Lights tickets must be pre-booked online in advance of your visiting Dublin Zoo.

