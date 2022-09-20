Wild Lights is returning to Dublin Zoo with a brand new theme for winter 2022

Tickets go on sale tomorrow!

If there was any doubt that summer is in the bin, it should be firmly gone now that Dublin Zoo have announced their Wild Lights theme for 2022. The winter-y event is all about 'The Magic of Life' this year, focusing on the importance of biodiversity. Visitors will travel along a one-way trail past illuminated woodland scenes before encountering wondrous pollinators including giant bees and beehives.

Advertisement

From the abundance and diversity of life in the treetops of our rainforests to diving underwater to witness sea creatures and mesmerising coral, guests will have the opportunity to learn more about the Magic of Life and the role they can play themselves to help protect our planet.

And for those worried about the energy crisis, Wild Lights will be powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), derived from 100% renewable raw materials. HVO eliminates up to 90% of greenhouse gas emissions. Wild Lights will also run by one less hour every evening.

Advertisement

If this sounds like a bit of you, make sure you're on the Dublin Zoo site tomorrow, 21st September at 11am to secure tickets for Wild Lights this year. Tickets cost €23 for adults and €19 for children, and it's officially back in Dublin from the 28th October.

Throughout November, Wild Lights will be open Thursday to Sunday from 5pm-9pm. In December and January the experience will open daily from 5pm-9pm (excluding Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day). Wild Lights finishes up on the 9th January.

Header image via Teneo via Patrick Bolger

READ ON: Chapter One wins Best Restaurant in Ireland at national awards ceremony