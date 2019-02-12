Dublin What's On

Dublin's Paddy's Day Celebrations Could Last For A Whole Month If New Plans Go Ahead

Better book the whole of March off

The above exchange between Marge and a dispirited waiter is just one of the many classic gags from The Simpsons season six episode Itchy & Scratchy Land and if new plans go ahead, Dublin could be experiencing something similar in the near future.

According to Newstalk, organisers of the capital's St. Patrick's Festival want to see festivities last for a whole month by the year 2029 instead of the five-week event which will take place this year.

The 2019 festival will have the theme 'Storytelling' with the focus as usual being the main parade on March 17 which is expected to be watched by 500,000 people. While the events are expected to be a major boost for the capital's economy, festival CEO Susan Kirby wants to see things get bigger and better.

Speaking about the plans she said:

"We have been working with community groups for the last number of months, and we've already achieved some of that ambition.

"We've a really rich international programme last year and this - so it's part of our ambition to continue to grow those activities and to have a month long celebration which pivots around the week in March".

What d'ya reckon? Something to look forward to or a pain in the neck we'll all have to endure? Let us know in the comments.

