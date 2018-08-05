What's On

The Dun Laoghaire Harbour Race Is On Today And it Looks Like It's Gonna Be A Great Day For It

Will you be taking part?

Dun Laoghaire

What a fun day out.

The 88th Dun Laoghaire Harbour Race kicks off today with 400 swimmers taking part.

The event starts with the children's race at 4:15 pm and then the men and women's races at 5 and 6 pm.

Presentation of winners’ cups will take place in the Royal St. George Yacht Club following the race, with refreshments and entertainment on site for the whole family from 7pm till late.

Are you brave enough?

READ NEXT: You Have To Do This 15K Coastal Walk In Dublin At Least Once

The importance of Demi Lovato's honesty about addiction... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Dunlaoghaire harbour race dunlaoghaire
Jennifer Cosgrove

Written By

Jennifer Cosgrove

Comments

What's On

Read More in What's On
The Dun Laoghaire Harbour Race Is On Today And it Looks Like It's Gonna Be A Great Day For It
The Dun Laoghaire Harbour Race Is On Today And it Looks Like It's Gonna Be A Great Day For It
Here's Why This Small Dublin Pub Will Be Packed Out The Door Today
Here's Why This Small Dublin Pub Will Be Packed Out The Door Today
Friends With Benedicts: 5 Deadly Brunch Spots To Try With Your Mates This Weekend
Friends With Benedicts: 5 Deadly Brunch Spots To Try With Your Mates This Weekend
Tasty Pizza That You Won't Feel Shite After - Here's Where You'll Find It In Dublin
Tasty Pizza That You Won't Feel Shite After - Here's Where You'll Find It In Dublin
A Massive Organised Event At Grand Canal Is Happening This Bank Holiday Weekend
A Massive Organised Event At Grand Canal Is Happening This Bank Holiday Weekend
PICS: Mad Egg 2 Has Just Opened Its Doors And We Got The First Peek
PICS: Mad Egg 2 Has Just Opened Its Doors And We Got The First Peek
This Weekly 'Pizza And Wine' Night In Dublin Mountains Has Us Giddy For The Weekend
This Weekly 'Pizza And Wine' Night In Dublin Mountains Has Us Giddy For The Weekend
Dublin Spot Hosting A Huge Speed Dating Singles Event In August
Dublin Spot Hosting A Huge Speed Dating Singles Event In August
Hurray - Bring Your Doggo To The Cinema Day Is Back
Hurray - Bring Your Doggo To The Cinema Day Is Back
Ten Dublin Restaurants Nominated For Prestigious Nationwide Food Award
Ten Dublin Restaurants Nominated For Prestigious Nationwide Food Award
This Is One Of The Most Unique Dining Experiences In Dublin
This Is One Of The Most Unique Dining Experiences In Dublin
The Top Five Most Stunning Smoothie Bowls In Dublin
The Top Five Most Stunning Smoothie Bowls In Dublin
You Have To Do This 15K Coastal Walk In Dublin At Least Once
Feature

You Have To Do This 15K Coastal Walk In Dublin At Least Once
11 Dating Tips For Those Sick Of Being Single In Dublin
Lifestyle

11 Dating Tips For Those Sick Of Being Single In Dublin
Fines Could Be On The Way For Dublin Bus Users Who Don't Fold Up Their Buggies
News

Fines Could Be On The Way For Dublin Bus Users Who Don't Fold Up Their Buggies
Here's Why This Small Dublin Pub Will Be Packed Out The Door Today
What's On

Here's Why This Small Dublin Pub Will Be Packed Out The Door Today

G&T's Got A Whole Lot Fancier In This Dublin Bar - Say Hello To Gin Trees!
Food and Drink

G&T's Got A Whole Lot Fancier In This Dublin Bar - Say Hello To Gin Trees!
You Can Now Get Gin-Infused Donuts In Dublin And We're Drooling
Food and Drink

You Can Now Get Gin-Infused Donuts In Dublin And We're Drooling
Calling All 'Jurassic Park' Fans - A Live Orchestra Screening Is Coming To Dublin
Entertainment

Calling All 'Jurassic Park' Fans - A Live Orchestra Screening Is Coming To Dublin
We've Got A €200 Voucher For Bison Bar & BBQ To Give Away - Who Wants It?!
Sponsored

We've Got A €200 Voucher For Bison Bar & BBQ To Give Away - Who Wants It?!

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group