The Dun Laoghaire Harbour Race Is On Today And it Looks Like It's Gonna Be A Great Day For It

The 88th Dun Laoghaire Harbour Race kicks off today with 400 swimmers taking part.

The event starts with the children's race at 4:15 pm and then the men and women's races at 5 and 6 pm.

Presentation of winners’ cups will take place in the Royal St. George Yacht Club following the race, with refreshments and entertainment on site for the whole family from 7pm till late.



