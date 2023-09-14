Dún Laoghaire to welcome Ireland's largest ice skating rink this winter

Just don't be attempting a triple axle.

In huge news, Dún Laoghaire are set to welcome Ireland's biggest ice skating rink for the festive season, from the same people behind the rinks in Blanchardstown and Cork.

The ice rink, which will be located at Dún Laoghaire harbour, will be separated into two in order to enable people of all ages and abilities to enjoy skating. Penguin skate aids will be available for children (or adults) taking to the ice for the first time, ensuring this to be a great day or night out for families, friends, or work colleagues looking for a group activity.

The Dún Laoghaire ice skating rink will open from November 10th until January 21st, ideal for wholesome winter days out.

Along with its sister ice rink in Dublin located in Blanchardstown, it is set to be the biggest rink to skate on in Ireland over the festive season. The Blanchardstown rink is set to open November 17th, while a third rink – The Alpine Skate Trail at Fota House & Gardens in Cork opens its gates on November 3rd.

IceSkating.ie have been in the business for 16 years, with nearly 100,000 people booking to go to the rink in Blanchardstown in 2022. As a result, they are expecting the Dún Laoghaire ice skating rink to be just as popular.

Early Bird tickets are already on sale for just €12, with this offer lasting until October, after which they will cost €14.

Accessing the rink will be easy through the DART, and there will be free parking available beside it also.

