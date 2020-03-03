EPIC line-up at the Irish Emigration Museum for International Women's Day

There's a whopper line-up of events planned for International Women's Day.

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum has revealed quite the schedule of events for International Women's Day - all centred around the idea that "an equal world is an enabled world".

Putting women at the forefront of the celebrations, organisers believe that one of the most effective ways people can help support and forge a gender-equal world is by celebrating the powerful ladies who have helped to shape Irish history.

A number of specially curated tours will run at 11am, 1pm and 3pm on Sunday, March 8th to share stories of pioneering Irish women around the world - each of which forms the basis of the RTE series Herstory: Ireland's EPIC Women that airs on Monday nights at 8:30pm.

Throughout the 45-minute long tour, visitors will learn about the lives and legacies of 21 trailblazing Irish diaspora women, introduced to characters such as Mother Jones, who fought for worker's rights in 19th and 20th century New York, and Mary Lee, one of the foremost campaigners for women’s suffrage in Australia.

There will also be an International Women's Day panel discussion at 2pm. Led by the historian Dr Angela Byrne, it will focus on transnational Irish women and their campaigns for gender equality.

The movement for equality has been a global one since its inception in the 1860s, fought not only by suffragettes but also by many revolutionary Irish women around the globe who made long-lasting contributions to their host societies.

Other guest speakers on the day include Dr Leanne McCormacK, Dr Ebun Joseph and Dr Ann Marie O'Brien.

Tickets include a specially curated tour of the museum as well as time to explore the museum at your own leisure.